Harold Fannin Among Best Fantasy Football Week 2 Tight End Streamers
The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.
Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.
By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.
Week 2 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are three more streaming options that could pay off early in the season.
*Percentage denotes player’s waiver wire availability on ESPN and Yahoo*
Jonnu Smith vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN: 30% Yahoo: 35%)
Smith had just 15 yards on five catches in Week 1. However, he salvaged his outing by scoring a three-yard touchdown on a shovel pass. The good news is that he had six targets, despite competing for looks in a tight end room that also features Pat Freiermuth. Smith was utilized in a way that was encouraging and made a focal point of the offense, as he tied for second on the Steelers in targets. He gets a matchup with the Seahawks, a defense that allowed two touchdowns to tight ends in Week 1 and surrendered the most fantasy points to the position, in Week 2.
Harold Fannin Jr. @ Baltimore Ravens (ESPN: 21% Yahoo: 38%)
Fannin was a popular add off the waiver wire this week, but not popular enough. He was rostered in less than 1% of both ESPN and Yahoo leagues before Week 1. Still, I included him on my Week 1 and Week 2 early waiver wire adds list. As I expected, the rookie out of Bowling Green was made a focal point of the Browns' offense and used in a variety of ways in Week 1. Fannin finished the game by hauling in seven of nine targets for 63 yards. He was the game’s most targeted pass-catcher and even tied Tyler Warren for the most catches by a rookie tight end in a Week 1 game.
The Ravens allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in Week 1, and allowed the 13th most points to the position in 2024. It’s a great matchup for Fannin, who should continue to sustain high usage in a Browns offense that lacks playmaking ability.
Brenton Strange @ Cincinnati Bengals (ESPN: 25% Yahoo: 28%)
Strange made my list of tight ends to stream in Week 1 and delivered a solid performance. He caught all four of his targets for 59 yards in the Jaguars’ win. Furthermore, he led the team in receiving yards and played more snaps than any other offensive skill position aside from Brian Thomas. A significant reason for selecting him was the advantageous matchup against the Panthers, who surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2024. Now, Strange gets the Bengals defense, which gave up the most points to the position last season. The trend of letting tight ends run loose has seemingly continued for the Bengals, as they gave up the fourth-most points to tight ends in Week 1. Strange is a bigger part of the Jaguars' offense than people realize and is a great streaming option in Week 2.