CeeDee Lamb, Tre Tucker Headline Top DraftKings Wide Receivers for Cowboys vs Raiders
In tonight’s matchup, there are five high-profile receiving options, creating more outs at the top end of the player pool. Wide receivers beat quarterbacks all the time in showdown slates when they gain over 100 yards with a touchdown.
Cowboys vs. Raiders Week 11 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Projections
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $11,000)
Over his five full games, Lamb averaged seven catches for 98 yards on 10.8 targets, but he has only reached the endzone once. He scored 27 touchdowns over his previous 49 games before this year. Lamb has three outcomes with over 100 yards (7/110, 9/112, and 5/110/1). In his last game, Dallas had him on the field for 88% of their plays, aligning with his opening two starts (92%).
The Raiders have more risk defending wide receivers (323.80 fantasy points – 25th). They catch 66.9% of their targets but gain only 11.8 yards per catch. Offenses against Las Vegas gain 69.8% of the receiving yards via wideouts.
- Kayshon Boutte (6/103)
- Keenan Allen (5/61/1)
- Luke McCaffrey (3/56/1)
- Rome Odunze (4/69/1)
- Michael Pittman (5/39/1)
- Rashee Rice (7/42/2)
- Parker Washington (8/90)
- Troy Franklin (5/40/1)
Lamb seems due for a big scoring game. The Raiders’ defense has yet to allow an impact game to a wide receiver, which will be needed to earn a captain role in tonight’s matchup.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $9,000)
Pickens has been a great fit for the Cowboys’ offense, leading to more consistent opportunities from week to week. He’s on pace to set career highs in catches (93), receiving yards (1,443), touchdowns (11), and targets (136). Pickens has two impact showings (8/134/2 and 9/168/1) while having a five-game scoring streak (six TDs) earlier in the season. He scored over 12.00 fantasy points in his last eight matchups.
The Raiders will have challenges defending the Cowboys' top two wide receivers. Pickens brings big-play ability with scoring upside. He hasn’t scored a touchdown in three consecutive starts.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $6,600)
Since his impact showing in Week 3 (8/149/3), Tucker averaged 7.98 fantasy points in PPR formats over his past six starts with no touchdowns. With Jakobi Meyers shipped out of town last week, the Raiders only gave Tucker three targets (2/35).
The Cowboys’ defense allows 14.4 yards per catch to wide receivers, with them scoring 16 touchdowns and catching 69.7% of their targets. Dallas ranks 30th vs. wideouts (354.50) in PPR formats.
- Jahan Dotson (3/59)
- Malik Nabers (9/167/2)
- Wan’Dale Robinson (8/142/1)
- Luther Burden (3/101/1)
- Rome Odunze (3/62/1)
- Rome Doubs (6/58/3)
- Garrett Wilson (6/71/1)
- Tetairoa McMillan (3/29/2)
- Jaylin Lane (3/60)
- Troy Franklin (6/89/2)
- Marvin Harrison (7/96/1)
This matchup screams upside for Tucker, but can Geno Smith get him the ball in space downfield? His salary suggests at least 15.00 fantasy points to reach a playable number on this showdown slate.
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Snap Counts
Here’s the snap count of the other Raiders’ wide receivers in Week 10:
- Dont’e Thornton (62%)
- Tyler Lockett (57%)
- Jack Bech (23%)
Thornton had one big play scoring chance against the Broncos. He caught one of his two targets for four yards. Lockett has experience with Geno Smith, and he comes off his best game (5/44 on six targets) of the year in his first contest with the Raiders.