Top Super Bowl LX DFS Stacks Not Named Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith Njigba

If you decide to battle is out for an elusive and profitable DFS outcome, you must be sharp in your analysis. Many people will play this game, as compared to other games throughout the season. This is the big game, the greatest of all, and everyone will be locked in with research and time going into one game, instead of an array of games. Luckily for you, I crunched some numbers and found some opportunities to beat the public. These are two DFS stacks, plus one that you should absolutely not play.

Drake Maye and Kayshon Boutte

This pic of Kayshon Boutte 👀 pic.twitter.com/AKYoNW5CdO — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 18, 2026

Listen, Maye is going to be highly-owned. I get that. However, you must use one Quarterback, and he would be the guy. Even in the worse matchup of the two, he offers a higher projections and a higher upside. The question here is not whether you start Maye, or not. It is — who do I pair Maye with? Definitely not Stefon Diggs, that is for sure.

I love Kayshon Boutte in this game. He has the upside and the explosion to return us nice numbers are average ownership. He has seven touchdowns this year in 17 games. This is just above a 40% hit-rate. Boutte has four touchdowns against Top-10 coverages. He also is ripping of (17.0) Yards per Reception.

Kenneth Walker III and George Holani

I do not mind taking a stand here on game script. The Seahawks are (4.5) point favorites. They are the FPI #1 ranked defense, and #1 ranked speical teams in the NFL. They are the FPI #1 team in the NFL, whereas the Patriots are 10th. More times than not, the Seahawks will be up in the 2nd half. That equals elevated run-heavy game script for an already run-heavy team, being 2nd in the NFL at that.

Walker III is the clear RB1 on the Seahawks. He should likely have 20+ Attempts, if all goes according to plan. He will be highly owned, but he is the the one player that I would say you must use, regardless.

Now, if this game script favors Seattle, they could literally run the ball 60% of the time on Super Bowl Sunday. Holani had seven touches in the NFC Championship Game. If the Seahawks mount a near-blowout, Holani definitely could have 10+ touches. That can easily net him 2x of salary, if not more .

DO NOT STACK: Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

This duo may connect well, but the risk outweighs the benefit. Darnold and Smith-Njigba will likely be among the Top-3 most salaried players in the slate. For sure, they will be Top-5.

Darnold is only averaging about 1.3x of his salary. In contrast, Maye is averaging about 1.6x. The team is run-heavy, and Darnold still has that oblique injury, for what its worth. If they get up, Darnold could litetally not pass the ball in excess of 20 times. That is not to say he will not, but its certainly in the range of outcomes.

As for Smith-Njigba, I can see him owned over 70%. I would venture to say that he will be. For that to be worth it, we must be confident in hitting 1.5x of salary, at least. Now, Smith-Nigba can do that. However, factoring in game script, and a run-rate, he has a floor that we must consider. In the Divisional Round, Smith-Njigba fell victim to that game script with (3) Receptions for (19) Yards. The two games prior, Smith-Njigba neither reached (12) FanDuel points.

