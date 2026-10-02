Trevor Lawrence Could Be a Key Piece of These NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football Cash Game Plays
In this story:
NFL Week 4 provides our first meaningful three-game sample size of usage metrics. While tournament (GPP) players hunt for low-owned, multi-touchdown volatility, cash games mandate a completely different strategy.
Winning in cash requires building around a high floor, secure opportunity shares, salary efficiency, and touchdown equity. On the 12-game Week 4 slate, anchoring your builds with high-volume anchors while capturing key-injury-induced value is the key to locking in top-half finishes.
Mid-Range Cash Option: Trevor Lawrence (JAX @ CIN)
Salary: $5,900 on DraftKings Game Environment: 51.5 Over/Under (highest game total on the main slate) Key Metrics: 24.2 DraftKings PPG over his last 10 games, 22.6 Expected Fantasy Points per Game
The Cash Angle: Dropping down to Lawrence unlocks significant salary flexibility while keeping a high floor. The Jags vs. Bengals matchup features the highest Vegas line on the entire slate, giving Lawrence projected game-script volume against a Bengals defense allowing nearly 300 yards passing per game.
Follow the Touches: Braelon Allen (CHI @ NYJ)
Salary: $5,300 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 78% Projected Snap Share, 85% Backfield Touch Share
The Cash Angle: Breece Hall's quadriceps injury thrusts Allen into workhorse status at a heavily discounted rate. Allen handled almost all backfield work after Hall left in Week 3. Getting a true 10-to-20 touch back under $5,500 opens room for top-tier stars across the rest of your roster.
Volume Is the Safety Net: Garrett Wilson (CHI vs. NYJ)
Salary: $6,900 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 29% Target Share, 38% Air-Yard Share, 92% Route Participation
The Cash Angle: With secondary targets sidelined, Wilson is drawing elite target shares. Facing a Chicago defense that runs heavy zone coverage, Wilson's quick-target alignment gives a him double-digit target ceiling with a safe PPR floor.
Opportunity Beats Name Value: Kenyon Sadiq (CHI vs. NYJ)
Salary: $3,600 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 23% Target Share (last 2 weeks), 81% Route Participation
The Cash Angle: With injuries across the Jets' passing corps, Sadiq has emerged as a focal point in short-to-intermediate passing plays. At $3,600, Sadiq needs only 8 to 9 PPR points to deliver return on investment.
Salary Saver/ Making the Build Work: Jaylen Wright (MIN vs. MIA)
Salary: $4,800 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 62% Projected Snap Share, 14+ Projected Carries
The Cash Angle: Following De'Von Achane's season-ending ACL injury, Miami's backfield splits carries between Wright and Ollie Gordon II. Wright's explosive big-play ability and pass-catching makes him an elite salary saver in a game projected for high tempo.
Short Area Expert: Khalil Shakir (BUF vs. NE)
Key Metrics: 26.8% Target Share, 88% Route Participation, 3.2 Targets Per Route Run (TPRR)
The Cash Angle: Shakir operates as the quintessential high-floor slot receiver in a top-tier offense. Facing a Patriots defense that relies heavily on zone coverage in short-to-intermediate areas, Shakir is built for PPR cash builds. His high catch rate and ability to convert short-area quick passes into first downs gives him a double-digit floor without breaking the bank.
The Week 4 Main Slate Cash Lineup Card
Here is the Week 4 DFS Cash Lineup Card built under DraftKings' $50,000 salary cap, applying all floor, volume, and salary-efficiency principles.
Position
Player
Team/Matchup
Salary
Target Rationale
QB
Trevor Lawrence
JAX vs. CIN
$5,900
Elite salary-to-projection-value
RB
Braelon Allen
NYJ vs. CHI
$5,300
Workhorse touch volume
RB
Jaylen Wright
MIA vs. MIN
$4,800
Expanded backfield share
WR
Garrett Wilson
NYJ vs. CHI
$6,900
High-volume target lock
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET vs. CAR
$8,200
Top-tier PPR floor
WR
Khalil Shakir
BUF vs. NE
S4,700
Heavy short-area slot target share
TE
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ vs. CHI
$3,600
Low-cost TE with 80%+ route participation
FLEX
DeVonta Smith
PHI vs. LAR
$7,600
Elite 25% target share
DST
Buffalo Bills
BUF vs. NE
$3,000
Home favorite against a low implied team total
All odds and projections provided by DraftKings.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.