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Trevor Lawrence Could Be a Key Piece of These NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football Cash Game Plays

With three weeks of the NFL season in the books, player usage trends are beginning to provide a clearer picture of which options can be trusted in DFS cash games.
Daniel Outerbridge|
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL Week 4 provides our first meaningful three-game sample size of usage metrics. While tournament (GPP) players hunt for low-owned, multi-touchdown volatility, cash games mandate a completely different strategy.

Winning in cash requires building around a high floor, secure opportunity shares, salary efficiency, and touchdown equity. On the 12-game Week 4 slate, anchoring your builds with high-volume anchors while capturing key-injury-induced value is the key to locking in top-half finishes.

Mid-Range Cash Option: Trevor Lawrence (JAX @ CIN)

Fantasy Football, Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Salary: $5,900 on DraftKings Game Environment: 51.5 Over/Under (highest game total on the main slate) Key Metrics: 24.2 DraftKings PPG over his last 10 games, 22.6 Expected Fantasy Points per Game

The Cash Angle: Dropping down to Lawrence unlocks significant salary flexibility while keeping a high floor. The Jags vs. Bengals matchup features the highest Vegas line on the entire slate, giving Lawrence projected game-script volume against a Bengals defense allowing nearly 300 yards passing per game.

Follow the Touches: Braelon Allen (CHI @ NYJ)

Fantasy Football, Braelon Allen, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) looks on before a game between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Salary: $5,300 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 78% Projected Snap Share, 85% Backfield Touch Share

The Cash Angle: Breece Hall's quadriceps injury thrusts Allen into workhorse status at a heavily discounted rate. Allen handled almost all backfield work after Hall left in Week 3. Getting a true 10-to-20 touch back under $5,500 opens room for top-tier stars across the rest of your roster.

Volume Is the Safety Net: Garrett Wilson (CHI vs. NYJ)

Fantasy Football, Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) looks at the referee for the call after making a touchdown during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Salary: $6,900 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 29% Target Share, 38% Air-Yard Share, 92% Route Participation

The Cash Angle: With secondary targets sidelined, Wilson is drawing elite target shares. Facing a Chicago defense that runs heavy zone coverage, Wilson's quick-target alignment gives a him double-digit target ceiling with a safe PPR floor.

Opportunity Beats Name Value: Kenyon Sadiq (CHI vs. NYJ)

Fantasy Football, Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) tries to hurddle Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salary: $3,600 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 23% Target Share (last 2 weeks), 81% Route Participation

The Cash Angle: With injuries across the Jets' passing corps, Sadiq has emerged as a focal point in short-to-intermediate passing plays. At $3,600, Sadiq needs only 8 to 9 PPR points to deliver return on investment.

Salary Saver/ Making the Build Work: Jaylen Wright (MIN vs. MIA)

Fantasy Football, Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) walks onto the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salary: $4,800 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 62% Projected Snap Share, 14+ Projected Carries

The Cash Angle: Following De'Von Achane's season-ending ACL injury, Miami's backfield splits carries between Wright and Ollie Gordon II. Wright's explosive big-play ability and pass-catching makes him an elite salary saver in a game projected for high tempo.

Short Area Expert: Khalil Shakir (BUF vs. NE)

Fantasy Football, Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Metrics: 26.8% Target Share, 88% Route Participation, 3.2 Targets Per Route Run (TPRR)

The Cash Angle: Shakir operates as the quintessential high-floor slot receiver in a top-tier offense. Facing a Patriots defense that relies heavily on zone coverage in short-to-intermediate areas, Shakir is built for PPR cash builds. His high catch rate and ability to convert short-area quick passes into first downs gives him a double-digit floor without breaking the bank.

The Week 4 Main Slate Cash Lineup Card

Here is the Week 4 DFS Cash Lineup Card built under DraftKings' $50,000 salary cap, applying all floor, volume, and salary-efficiency principles.

Position

Player

Team/Matchup

Salary

Target Rationale

QB

Trevor Lawrence

JAX vs. CIN

$5,900

Elite salary-to-projection-value

RB

Braelon Allen

NYJ vs. CHI

$5,300

Workhorse touch volume

RB

Jaylen Wright

MIA vs. MIN

$4,800

Expanded backfield share

WR

Garrett Wilson

NYJ vs. CHI

$6,900

High-volume target lock

WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET vs. CAR

$8,200

Top-tier PPR floor

WR

Khalil Shakir

BUF vs. NE

S4,700

Heavy short-area slot target share

TE

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ vs. CHI

$3,600

Low-cost TE with 80%+ route participation

FLEX

DeVonta Smith

PHI vs. LAR

$7,600

Elite 25% target share

DST

Buffalo Bills

BUF vs. NE

$3,000

Home favorite against a low implied team total

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Daniel Outerbridge
DANIEL OUTERBRIDGE

Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.

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