Trevor Lawrence Could Be a Key Piece of These NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football Cash Game Plays

NFL Week 4 provides our first meaningful three-game sample size of usage metrics. While tournament (GPP) players hunt for low-owned, multi-touchdown volatility, cash games mandate a completely different strategy.

Winning in cash requires building around a high floor, secure opportunity shares, salary efficiency, and touchdown equity. On the 12-game Week 4 slate, anchoring your builds with high-volume anchors while capturing key-injury-induced value is the key to locking in top-half finishes.

Mid-Range Cash Option: Trevor Lawrence (JAX @ CIN)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Salary: $5,900 on DraftKings Game Environment: 51.5 Over/Under (highest game total on the main slate) Key Metrics: 24.2 DraftKings PPG over his last 10 games, 22.6 Expected Fantasy Points per Game

The Cash Angle: Dropping down to Lawrence unlocks significant salary flexibility while keeping a high floor. The Jags vs. Bengals matchup features the highest Vegas line on the entire slate, giving Lawrence projected game-script volume against a Bengals defense allowing nearly 300 yards passing per game.

Follow the Touches: Braelon Allen (CHI @ NYJ)

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) looks on before a game between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Salary: $5,300 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 78% Projected Snap Share, 85% Backfield Touch Share

The Cash Angle: Breece Hall's quadriceps injury thrusts Allen into workhorse status at a heavily discounted rate. Allen handled almost all backfield work after Hall left in Week 3. Getting a true 10-to-20 touch back under $5,500 opens room for top-tier stars across the rest of your roster.

Volume Is the Safety Net: Garrett Wilson (CHI vs. NYJ)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) looks at the referee for the call after making a touchdown during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Salary: $6,900 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 29% Target Share, 38% Air-Yard Share, 92% Route Participation

The Cash Angle: With secondary targets sidelined, Wilson is drawing elite target shares. Facing a Chicago defense that runs heavy zone coverage, Wilson's quick-target alignment gives a him double-digit target ceiling with a safe PPR floor.

Opportunity Beats Name Value: Kenyon Sadiq (CHI vs. NYJ)

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) tries to hurddle Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salary: $3,600 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 23% Target Share (last 2 weeks), 81% Route Participation

The Cash Angle: With injuries across the Jets' passing corps, Sadiq has emerged as a focal point in short-to-intermediate passing plays. At $3,600, Sadiq needs only 8 to 9 PPR points to deliver return on investment.

Salary Saver/ Making the Build Work: Jaylen Wright (MIN vs. MIA)

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) walks onto the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salary: $4,800 on DraftKings Key Metrics: 62% Projected Snap Share, 14+ Projected Carries

The Cash Angle: Following De'Von Achane's season-ending ACL injury, Miami's backfield splits carries between Wright and Ollie Gordon II. Wright's explosive big-play ability and pass-catching makes him an elite salary saver in a game projected for high tempo.

Short Area Expert: Khalil Shakir (BUF vs. NE)

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Metrics: 26.8% Target Share, 88% Route Participation, 3.2 Targets Per Route Run (TPRR)

The Cash Angle: Shakir operates as the quintessential high-floor slot receiver in a top-tier offense. Facing a Patriots defense that relies heavily on zone coverage in short-to-intermediate areas, Shakir is built for PPR cash builds. His high catch rate and ability to convert short-area quick passes into first downs gives him a double-digit floor without breaking the bank.

The Week 4 Main Slate Cash Lineup Card

Here is the Week 4 DFS Cash Lineup Card built under DraftKings' $50,000 salary cap, applying all floor, volume, and salary-efficiency principles.

Position Player Team/Matchup Salary Target Rationale QB Trevor Lawrence JAX vs. CIN $5,900 Elite salary-to-projection-value RB Braelon Allen NYJ vs. CHI $5,300 Workhorse touch volume RB Jaylen Wright MIA vs. MIN $4,800 Expanded backfield share WR Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. CHI $6,900 High-volume target lock WR Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CAR $8,200 Top-tier PPR floor WR Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NE S4,700 Heavy short-area slot target share TE Kenyon Sadiq NYJ vs. CHI $3,600 Low-cost TE with 80%+ route participation FLEX DeVonta Smith PHI vs. LAR $7,600 Elite 25% target share DST Buffalo Bills BUF vs. NE $3,000 Home favorite against a low implied team total

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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