Trevor Lawrence to Jakobi Meyers and 3 Other Must-Look DFS Lineup Stacks in Week 18

We may be spread thin in trustworthy NFL games this Sunday. However, you can analyze this one of two ways. You can crumble and say that it is "unplayable", or you can do the hard work, and expose the favorable spots that many people are not looking. Certain teams will play hard and certain teams will matchup very well. This finds us with (4) Great Stacks to play in DFS Contests for Week 18. Let's fire away.

Dak Prescott/CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys may just have a field day here on the Giants. It is Mike Kafka's last game as the Giants head coach and this team has looked noticeably worse of recent. They want to go home, and Prescott will send 'em there.

The Giants are 25th versus Quarterbacks. Even when the Giants were playing hard in Week 2, Prescott threw for 364 Yards on them. The Cowboys will play normal football today, looking to finish on a bright side. As for Lamb, he has gone hand-in-hand with George Pickens this year. With Jake Ferguson hurt, I feel as if Lamb has the higher upside with more volume. He is the WR1, in technicality.

Trevor Lawrence/Jakobi Meyers

Jaguars receiving yards so far this season



🐆 Jakobi Meyers 791

🐆 Parker Washington 760

🐆 Brian Thomas Jr 658

🐆 Brenton Strange 488

🐆 Travis Hunter 298

🐆 Travis Etienne 286



Nice hot hand approach to this receiving room🔥✋ pic.twitter.com/N6ayc7f92q — SleeperJaguars (@SleeperJaguars) January 2, 2026

We love Lawrence in DFS this week. Though, the Jaguars look safe, nothing is a sure thing yet to their seeding. They must play hard and they will do so en route to demolishing the Titans this week. The Titans are just 23rd versus Quarterbacks.

Meyers has come on to look better than Brian Thomas Jr. This makes him the essential WR1, newly extended as well. I would rather trust Meyers over Thomas Jr. and I would definitely not be shy to stack them as two average salaried players.

Jared Goff/Jameson Williams

We await the game status of Amon-Ra St. Brown. We also do not care too much. I like Williams at cost, salaried as the WR2. I like him even more if he becomes the WR1. Williams has multiple games of Top-10 value in recent weeks. He gets a very bad Bears secondary.

The Lions want to finish with a bang, despite their disappointing season. Trust Goff to be protected and to deliver the ball and time and efficiently. For as much hate as he has gotten, Goff has a great TD:INT ratio of 33:7.

Bryce Young/Tetairoa McMillan

This one is a longshot heave, but it can work. These guys play on Saturday afternoon and the stack would be for the showdown contest, or a 2-game Saturday Only slate. Nonetheless, Young put up a solid 2x of salary in his last meeting against Tampa Bay. In that game, he threw for (2) Touchdowns on Zero Turnovers.

The Buccaneers are 31st versus Quarterbacks. They are 15th versus Wide Receivers. McMillan had (10) Targets, (6) Receptions, (73) Yards, and (1) Touchdown against the Buccaneers just two weeks ago. I think we can see a repeat as the Buccaneers keep getting worse, and Todd Bowles disgusts about it publicly.

