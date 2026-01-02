Perfect Week 18 FanDuel DFS Sunday Slate: Trevor Lawrence, Luther Burden Dump on Pain

As has been reiterated, Week 18 of the NFL Season is very tough to breakdown. It carries a ton of risk that should probably be avoided. In my strategy, it is as simple as that. If they reward does not outweigh the risk, you should not play the asset. To simplify the matter, I will list off the best DFS plays, by position, of Week 18's Sunday Slate. These players have upside worth playing above any risk that may be present.

Best Quarterback Picks

Dak Prescott expects to play a full game of no gas let-off. He gets the Giants, who rank 25th versus Quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Prescott leads the #1 Passing Offnese in the NFL with (21.32) FanDuel Points per Game. He threw for (361) Yards in their first meeting.

Trevor Lawrence during the Jaguars' 7-game winning streak:



🐆 91.2 PFF grade (T-2nd among QBs)

🐆 21 total TDs (1st)

🐆 8.2 yards per pass (3rd)

🐆 17 big-time throws (2nd) pic.twitter.com/UodZcWxR99 — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2026

Trevor Lawrence is playing for a hope that they fall into the #1 seed. It is unlikely, but the Jaguars will look to secure the highest seed, possible, even if not the #1. They also have the best home field advantage in the NFL. Lawrence should play a full game to his hot run that he has been on. The Titans are 23rd versus Quarterbacks.

Jared Goff and the Lions want to win big, despite being out of the playoffs. They will get the Bears as a 27th ranked unit versus Quarterbacks. Goff put up (36.96) FanDuel Points in their last meeting.

Best Running Back Picks

Bijan Robinson is our RB1 of the week. He averages 2.2x of this salary ($9,600), and the Saints are 19th versus Running Backs. It is a rivalry that means a lot, despite both teams being eliminated.

Chase Brown continues his streak of games in double-digit scoring. He has no less than (12) Points since October 12th. The Browns are a mediocre 17th versus Running Backs.

TreVeyon Henderson faces the Dolphins 22nd ranked Run Stop, in Foxborough. This is a situation where the Patriots could let off the gas, but Henderson would likely maintain high-volume even if that scenario.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt really flies under-the-radar against a Eagles team that is benching their starters. The Commanders, thus, upgrade, and very well may win. They also have high-scoring potential, despite playing Josh Johnson at Quarterback. We think that the Commanders will go with the hot-hand, and Croskey-Merritt is worth the upside as he has capitalized in electricity every time that Rodriguez Jr. has been out.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the Giants RB1. They are the FPI 11th Best Offense in the NFL. The Cowboys are statistically the worst defense in the NFL.

Best Wide Receiver Picks

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are both worth a stack-play with Prescott. They are apples and oranges. The Giants are just 28th versus Wide Receivers. Either player has WR1 upside. I am not even opposed to using both of these players in the same lineup.

Michael Wilson is a revelation when Marvin Harrison Jr. is out. This week, he is out, and Wilson trends highly to a 15+ Target upside that has been met many times. The Rams are just 22nd versus Wide Receivers, and they could let off the gas at some point in this game.

Jameson Williams had (108) Yards in his first game against this poor Bears coverage. They are 28th versus the positon and Williams could surge high as Amon-Ra St. Brown battles injury. Whether he plays, or not, Williams should play to an upside that has him with 9+ Targets over four of his last five games.

Luther Burden III is playing great football as the Bears WR1. In some metrics, he stands among the best players in the NFL in his sample size to-date. The Lions are 31st versus Wide Receivers and seemingly getting worse.

Best Tight End Picks

Trey McBride outscored the TE2 by over 100 PPR points 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SCYV2Lj8cM — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) January 2, 2026

Trey McBride is not letting off the gas, that is for sure. Why not cap his season with a longshot look at Offensive Player of the Year honors? He is very unlikely to do so, but he hopes to have a shot. The Rams are 14th versus Tight Ends.

Hunter Henry may be worth the risk. The Patriots could let off the gas, but they will not do so until at least the 2nd half, if at all. Henry faces a 30th ranked Tight End defense. He is on our must-start list.

Michael Mayer has volume projected to trump his Top-10 Matchup. The Raiders are 3rd in Tight End Target Share, and Mayer is the sole Tight End among impactful Raiders'.

Best Sleeper Picks

Audric Estime

Audric Estime OWNS the “end zone boys”

pic.twitter.com/c1D8OwvjZf — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) January 1, 2026

He will be the Saints RB1 after a 14-for-94 game against the Panthers last week. Nobody will contest Estime. At volume, he is a very lucrative option in a rivalry game.

Jayden Higgins

There is a world where the Texans let off the gas. However, they will be very unlikely to sit Higgins in that scenario. He will keep on rolling whether Stroud stays in, or Davis Mills gets the bump up mid game. The Colts are 30th versus Wide Receivers. Higgins, let's not forget, is still the WR2.

Dylan Sampson

Things did not pan out in Week 17. Nevertheless, Sampson is the RB1 with Judkins of for the year. Volume is volume, and he benefits against the 32nd ranked Bengals Run Stop.

Tank Bigsby

He will start as the Eagles bench their starters. Again, volume is volume, and Bigsby will have it against the Commanders 29th ranked Run Stop.

Defense/Special Teams

The best defenses to play will always rate highly in turnovers and sacks generated. In tandem with a low-scoring projection, these teams may not always be as predictable as it seems, but they are worthwhile plays. These are who to use in Week 18.

Atlanta Falcons (vs Falcons)

Buffalo Bills (vs Jets)

Houston Texans (vs Colts)

Jacksonville Jaguars (vs Titans)

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: