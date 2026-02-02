Ty Jerome, Ivica Zubac Among High-Upside NBA DFS Picks on Monday, February 2nd

Monday Night comes to us with a small slate of NBA games to break down. Though this expedites this process, it also makes it more testy, and with a differing strategy. Instead of pressing high-value players, we must focus heavily on risk and ownership projections. This is precisely what we used to find these five picks to deliver us hopeful success on the court.

Ty Jerome, PG/SG (MEM) — $4,400 (FanDuel) | $4,000 (DraftKings)

TY JEROME TONIGHT IN HIS GRIZZLIES DEBUT AGAINST THE WOLVES :



- 20 Points

- 6 Assists

- 6/12 FG | 6/7 FT

- 20 Minutes



GOOD TO SEE TY OUT THERE HOOPING. 💯

The reward of Jerome well outweighs any risk at hand. We saw that first-hand in his season debut on Saturday night. Jerome joined the Grizzlies after a well-earned contract from his stellar 2025 season with the Cavaliers. However, he missed the first 46 games. In his return, Jerome went for 20 points and 6 assists in 19 minutes. This is over 1.5 fantasy points per minute. Given his success, he should quickly play in the mid-20 minutes tonight, if not more.

Amen Thompson, SG/PG (HOU) — $8,800 (FanDuel) | $8,200 (DraftKings)

When we played Thompson this past Saturday, he paid us out at 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists. Thompson even added 2 steals and zero turnovers. Tonight, he faces the Pacers, who are 7th worst against point guards, although top 10 against shooting guards. We will take this as a collective average matchup.

When our options are spread thin, we must chase upside where we can. We will splash on Thompson, priced average output. The only other higher-salaried options are Anthony Edwards and his back injury, and then a fall off to Andrew Nembhard and VJ Edgecombe. I prefer Thompson and his recent, often near double-double output.

Aaron Nesmith, SF/PF (IND) — $5,500 (FanDuel) | $5,600 (DraftKings)

Despite the return of Bennedict Mathurin, Nesmith has taken no hit in productivity. He has played 33 or more minutes in three of his last four games. In those games, Nesmith has scored no less than 14 points and no less than 23.4 FanDuel points. Nesmith should safely approach 4x and maybe 5x. Different from most slates, we are okay with hitting a low 4x output, rather than the common 5x.

In this matchup, the Rockets are the 9th worst in facing Small Forwards. This should aid good performance for a cheap salary.

Jabari Smith, PF/C (HOU) — $6,200 (FanDuel) | $6,400 (DraftKings)

Smith is coming off back-to-back games of 40 or more FanDuel points. If he can repeat that tonight, Smith would hit over 6x of his salary. The Pacers will oppose the Rockets, who are a top-10 unit at this position. However, Smith has trumped that limitation. He scored a double-double against the Thunder's elite unit and a 32-point and 8-rebound performance against the Pelicans' top 10 unit.

Ivica Zubac, C (LAC) — $6,500 (FanDuel) | $7,000 (DraftKings)

In a brutal slate of Centers, we will start Zubac as a safe play. Zubac is an elite rebounder with a 40.3% rebound rate. This is stout in any defensive matchup, which will be top 10 in difficulty for the Clippers tonight. In fact, Zubac faced the Suns in his last game out. Despite the Suns being the 5th best against Centers, Zubac put up 14 points and a stunning 20 rebounds.

