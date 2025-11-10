Week 10 MNF DraftKings Showdown Tight End Strategy: Dallas Goedert vs. Luke Musgrave
The loss of Tucker Kraft either creates value at tight end in tonight’s game or it rewards the Packers’ wide receivers with more targets. Green Bay ranked fifth in tight end production (46/601/6 on 59 targets). Philadelphia has increased its tight end usage at the goal line, giving it a tie for the league lead in touchdowns (7).
Week 10 MNF Tight End Fantasy Football Projections
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $7400)
Over his last six starts, Goedert scored seven times, two of which had two scores. His top catch game (9/110/1) came in Week 9. The Eagles gave Goedert four targets or fewer in four of his seven matchups. His floor has been double-digit fantasy points in six games. He played against the Packers twice last season (4/31 and 4/47/1).
The Packers have struggled at times defending the tight end position, ranking 23rd in fantasy points allowed (127.00). They’ve given up five touchdowns with 56 catches, but tight ends have gained only 7.3 yards per catch.
- Sam LaPorta (6/79)
- Zach Ertz (6/64/1)
- Cleveland tight ends (8/65)
- Jake Fegurson (7/40/1)
- Trey McBride (10/74/2)
Based on his usage this year at the goal line, Goedert is the Eagles' third option behind Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. His matchup suggests a touchdown, with mid-teen upside.
Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers (DK: $5,400)
Musgrave is the next tight end up for the Packers. Green Bay drafted him in the second round in 2023, ahead of Tucker Kraft (third-round pick), but his injuries derailed his growth over his first two seasons. Musgrave flashed in his rookie campaign (34/352/1 on 46 targets over 11 games), but lost his way in 2024 (7/45 with 10 missed games). He has nine catches on the year for 88 yards on 10 targets.
Philadelphia has the third-best tight end defense (64.10 fantasy points). They’ve allowed one player to score, with tight ends gaining only 8.2 yards per catch.
- Jake Ferguson (4/23)
- Travis Kelce (4/61)
- Evan Engram (4/33/1)
- T.K. Hockenson (6/43)
Musgrave has a winning window to prove his worth to the Packers and the fantasy market. Some sharp game managers in the high-stakes fantasy market fought for him this week, suggesting they believe in his upside and potential opportunity. He’s priced low enough that 12.00 fantasy points could be enough to be the sixth man on a showdown slate.
Week 10 DraftKings Showdown Lineup Strategy
Here is my game plan for tonight:
- Captain – Jalen Hurts or Saquon Barkley
- Hurt/Barkley
- Smith/Brown/Goedert
- Christian Watson
- Musgrave or a kicker
- Emanuel Wilson is my top backend filler.