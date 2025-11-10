Fantasy Sports

Week 10 MNF DraftKings Showdown Tight End Strategy: Dallas Goedert vs. Luke Musgrave

Dallas Goedert headlines the tight end options for Monday Night Football’s Eagles vs. Packers DraftKings Showdown, while Luke Musgrave steps into a potential value role with Tucker Kraft sidelined.

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The loss of Tucker Kraft either creates value at tight end in tonight’s game or it rewards the Packers’ wide receivers with more targets. Green Bay ranked fifth in tight end production (46/601/6 on 59 targets). Philadelphia has increased its tight end usage at the goal line, giving it a tie for the league lead in touchdowns (7).

Week 10 MNF Tight End Fantasy Football Projections

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $7400)

Over his last six starts, Goedert scored seven times, two of which had two scores. His top catch game (9/110/1) came in Week 9. The Eagles gave Goedert four targets or fewer in four of his seven matchups. His floor has been double-digit fantasy points in six games. He played against the Packers twice last season (4/31 and 4/47/1).

The Packers have struggled at times defending the tight end position, ranking 23rd in fantasy points allowed (127.00). They’ve given up five touchdowns with 56 catches, but tight ends have gained only 7.3 yards per catch.

  • Sam LaPorta (6/79)
  • Zach Ertz (6/64/1)
  • Cleveland tight ends (8/65)
  • Jake Fegurson (7/40/1)
  • Trey McBride (10/74/2)

Based on his usage this year at the goal line, Goedert is the Eagles' third option behind Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. His matchup suggests a touchdown, with mid-teen upside.

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers (DK: $5,400)

Week 10 Fantasy Football Sleeper: Luka Musgrave, Green Bay Packer
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Musgrave is the next tight end up for the Packers. Green Bay drafted him in the second round in 2023, ahead of Tucker Kraft (third-round pick), but his injuries derailed his growth over his first two seasons. Musgrave flashed in his rookie campaign (34/352/1 on 46 targets over 11 games), but lost his way in 2024 (7/45 with 10 missed games). He has nine catches on the year for 88 yards on 10 targets.

2025 Tight End Fantasy Point Catch Stats
Shawn Childs

Philadelphia has the third-best tight end defense (64.10 fantasy points). They’ve allowed one player to score, with tight ends gaining only 8.2 yards per catch.

  • Jake Ferguson (4/23)
  • Travis Kelce (4/61)
  • Evan Engram (4/33/1)
  • T.K. Hockenson (6/43)

Musgrave has a winning window to prove his worth to the Packers and the fantasy market. Some sharp game managers in the high-stakes fantasy market fought for him this week, suggesting they believe in his upside and potential opportunity. He’s priced low enough that 12.00 fantasy points could be enough to be the sixth man on a showdown slate.

Week 10 DraftKings Showdown Lineup Strategy

Here is my game plan for tonight:

  • Captain – Jalen Hurts or Saquon Barkley
  • Hurt/Barkley
  • Smith/Brown/Goedert
  • Christian Watson
  • Musgrave or a kicker
  • Emanuel Wilson is my top backend filler.

