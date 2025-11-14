Fantasy Sports

Week 11 DraftKings Lineup Featuring A Joe Flacco-Ja’Marr Chase Stack, Plus Sleepers

Build a high-upside Week 11 DraftKings GPP lineup featuring a Joe Flacco–Ja’Marr Chase stack, plus sneaky value plays and sleepers to help you climb the leaderboards.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium.
If you want to win big money fast playing DFS on DraftKings, you have to play in their GPP tournaments. While you can cash out huge, they aren't easy to win. You have to have nearly a perfect lineup because you're playing against so many opponents. This is the perfect GPP lineup for the Sunday slate on DraftKings.

QB Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

DraftKings Salary: $5,500 

Flacco has been great and has a fantastic matchup this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been terrible against the pass this season. He's an excellent and reasonably priced option for this slate of games.   

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

DraftKings Salary: $6,100

In that same game, we are going with Warren, who should be in line for a huge day against the Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to running backs. They simply can't stop anybody, and Warren has been much better than your average running back this season. 

RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

DraftKings Salary: $5,400

While he hasn't been officially ruled out yet, we are banking on JK Dobbins being inactive for Week 11 and taking the discount on him. Harvey is a high upside option and expected to be the RB1 for the Broncos this weekend.  

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

DraftKings Salary: $8,500

We are paying up for Chase. He's an elite option, and we are stacking him with Flacco. No team is giving up more fantasy points to wide receivers than the Steelers. Chase should have a monster game on Sunday.    

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DraftKings Salary: $7,200

Egbuka and the Buccaneers take on the Buffalo Bills this week in what should be a shootout. We expect a huge game from the sensational rookie, who looked great last week coming off his bye week. 

WR Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals

DraftKings Salary: $3,300

This is where we saved some money so that we could afford stars like Chase and Egbuka. However, he also comes with a surprising upside. With Marvin Harrison Jr out this week and Zay Jones out for the season, Dortch is expected to slide into a starting role along with Michael Wilson. Whenever Dortch gets an opportunity to start, he has produced for fantasy owners. 

TE Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

DraftKings Salary: $4,600

Gadsden had a bit of an injury scare last week, but is practicing in full and is expected to be good to go for Week 11. He's been outstanding since seeing an increased role and has a great matchup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. 

Flex Woody Marks, Houston Texans

DraftKings Salary: $5,400

This is a bit of a risky option, but we like his upside and expect him to see plenty of work after taking over the Texans' backfield last week. He'll be matched up against the Tennessee Titans, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. 

DST Texans

DraftKings Salary: $3,700

We are going with a strong Texans' defense as our DST against a terrible Titans' offense. There is no need to overthink this one.   

