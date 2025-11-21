Drake Maye, Jalen Hurts Lead Top Week 12 NFL DFS Quarterbacks on DraftKings & FanDuel
The Week 11 value at quarterback proved to be Jacoby Brissett ($4,500) at DraftKings. He has been on a heater over five consecutive starts (24.70, 20.80, 21.40, and 26.90 fantasy points). Josh Allen (47.70) was the top-scoring quarterback in fantasy points, while Bryce Young (32.91) proved to be the best value.
Only three winning quarterbacks (Russell Wilson, Justin Hebert, and Caleb Williams) have scored over 30.00 fantasy points. Two of the top rosters had two hookups – Malik Nabers/Wan’Dale Robinson and Keenan Allen/Oronde Gadsden. Chicago (DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Colston Loveland), Tampa (Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson, and Cade Otton), and Arizona (Michael Wilson, Trey McBride, and Greg Dortch) had three potential low-priced players, with potential triple-stack value.
The top running back has scored over 32.00 fantasy points for 10 consecutive weeks. The WR1 and WR2 positions continue to require a 20.00-point fantasy floor.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots (DK: $6,900/FD: $8,400)
The Patriots are lined up to extend their winning streak to 10 games in Week 12 in their roster game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Without Ja’Marr Chase, their offense will lack explosiveness while also allowing New England to shift their top CB Christian Gonzalez to cover Tee Higgins on many plays, almost creating a double win for the Patriots’ defensive coverage.
Maye has gained over 8.0 yards per pass attempt in eight consecutive starts, leading to 2,249 combined yards with 16 touchdowns, with similar success at home and on the road.
Cincinnati ranks 29th in quarterback defense (254.75 fantasy points), while allowing 24 passing scores. They also have the worst defense against running backs and tight ends, suggesting a productive day for Maye.
- Joe Flacco (290/1)
- Trevor Lawrence (271/3)
- Carson Wentz (173/2)
- Bo Nix (326/3)
- Jared Goff (258/3)
- Jordan Love (285 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Aaron Rodgers (249/4)
- Justin Fields (275 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Caleb Williams (333 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Pittsburgh QBs (250 combined yards with two touchdowns)
The Bengals get a boost from the return of Joe Burrow, which is somewhat offset by the loss of Ja’Marr Chase for a week. Maye has a higher salary, and his top hookup isn’t clear-cut.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $6,600/FD: $9,000)
There are multiple high-end quarterbacks to choose from in Week 12. In the end, the Cowboys' offensive potential and their defensive struggles paint a winning picture for Hurts. He comes off two dull outings (14.85 and 15.85 fantasy points), with a step back in rushing touchdowns (only two over his last seven starts). In Week 1, Hurts gained 214 combined yards with two rushing scores against the Cowboys.
Dallas has the worst quarterback defense (268.00 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 26 touchdowns, with QBs averaging 36.4 passes per game.
- Jalen Hurts (214 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Russell Wilson (473 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Caleb Williams (310 combined yards with four touchdowns)
- Jordan Love (365 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Justin Fields (309 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Bryce Young (199/3)
- Jayden Daniels (191 combined yards with two scores)
- Bo Nix (247/4)
- Jacoby Brissett (265 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Geno Smith (238/1)
The key to the Eagles' scoring upside is Dallas forcing the pace on the scoreboard. If Philadelphia gets the early lead, they will look to run the ball and speed up the clock. Hurts floor is helped by his value in the run game, and he has passed the ball well at times this year.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $5,400/FD: $7,400)
Last week, I had Darnold highly ranked because I expected him to have to throw the ball a lot more against the Rams. He finished with a season-high in completions (29) and pass attempts (44). Unfortunately, no touchdowns and four interceptions deemed him a losing quarterback investment.
This week, he is again a quarterback ranked outside the top 12 after 11 weeks, with a favorable road matchup. Darnold comes off two consecutive down games in fantasy points (9.90 and 11.05), with the first coming as a result of a big Seahawks lead, resulting in only 12 pass attempts (178/1).
The Titans sit 18th in quarterback defense (210.55 fantasy points), while allowing 15 passing touchdowns and 7.7 yards per pass attempt.
- Bo Nix (176/1)
- Matthew Stafford (298/2)
- Daniel Jones (255 combined yards with one touchdown)
- C.J. Stroud (233/2)
- Kyler Murray (245 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Geno Smith (174/1)
- Drake Maye (284 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Daniel Jones (272/3)
- Justin Herbert (307 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Davis Mills (274/1)
Tennessee has risk against the run, suggesting fewer passes for Darnold in this matchup. His receiving options are better than they were coming into the season, and he likes to take deep shots downfield. If Seattle’s offensive line gives him time to throw, Darnold has the receiving talent to deliver a top 5 quarterback day in Week 12.