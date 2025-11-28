Perfect Week 13 FanDuel DFS Lineup: Bam Knight, Tetairoa McMillan Offer Great Value
We have a shortened Sunday Slate for Week 13 of the NFL Season, but we still have plenty of chances to fire off big output in Fantasy Football. The Main Sunday Slate in Daily Fantasy Football hands us (10) games, including firepower within the matchups of the Rams-Panthers, Texans-Colts, and Bills-Steelers. Today, we will preview the best DFS strategy to lead you to profitability in Week 13.
Best Quarterback Picks
Josh Allen will be facing a Steelers coverage that is 26th versus Quarterbacks. The Steelers have managed to contain Quarterbacks to (13.5) Rushing Yards per Game, but Allen transcends when it comes to his ability in that facet of the game. He is averaging (24.86) FanDuel Points per Game, or 2.6x today's salary.
Jacoby Brissett casually threw for another (317) Yards in Week 12. Nothing is stopping this man from getting his 300+ Yards bonuses. He now gets back Marvin Harrison Jr. versus a 28th ranked Buccaneers coverage versus Quarterbacks.
Trevor Lawrence will take on a Titans team that is 19th versus Quarterbacks but 29th versus Wide Receivers. The Jaguars have 69% of their passing yards going to Wide Receivers, higher than many NFL teams. Lawrence is quite cheap at $7,200.
Tyler Shough enters this week as another sleeper option, facing the 23rd ranked Dolphins coverage versus Quarterbacks. Without Alvin Kamara, the Saints will be even more pass-heavy in a game of likely pass-script. Shough has lacked to find the endzone, so that is where our risk will lie.
Matthew Stafford, Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy highlight many Quarterbacks facing Top-10 coverages, suggested much lower upside.
Tournament Quarterback Picks
- Trevor Lawrence $7,200
- Tyler Shough $6,500
Head-to-Head or 50/50 Picks
- Josh Allen $9,400
- Jacoby Brissett $7,600
Best Running Back Picks
Jonathan Taylor faces a great Texans defense, but their weaknesses is with their run stop, ranking 11th in that department. Taylor is averaging (4.9) Red Zone Touches per Game.
Bijan Robinson has not quite met his upside in 2025, but he is still a transcendant player. Robinson averaged 2.0x of his salary this week. The Jets are 22nd versus Running Backs and the Falcons plan a favorable game script for Robinson. Few players have the explosive upside that Robinson has.
De'Von Achane is a Top-5 Running Back despite being on a very bad offense. He averages 2.1x of this weeks salary with (3.3) Red Zone Touches per Game. The Saints are 18th versus Running Backs and this game should favor a better matchups for Achane.
Breece Hall will head to the Falcons defensive weakness that is their 27th ranked run stop. I am mildly concerned about the Jets poor offense as Hall averages less than (2) Red Zone Touches per Game. However, Hall is also averaging over (22) Touches per Game, so the volume is very lucrative.
Travis Etienne Jr. stills own the Jaguars backfield. He has (4.4) Red Zone Touches per Game as he faces the 28th ranked Titans run stop. 1+ Touchdown(s) is extremely likely.
Tournament Running Back Picks
- Breece Hall $7,400
- Travis Etienne Jr. $7,300
Head-to-Head or 50/50 Picks
- Jonathan Taylor $9,900
- Bijan Robinson $9,500
- De'Von Achane $8,700
Best Wide Receiver Picks
Nico Collins may get back CJ Stroud, which is a bit nerve-wracking as he had done so well with Davis Mills. Nonetheless, the Colts are 25th versus Wide Receivers and Collins has a target share that can rise well above 30%.
DK Metcalf may favor from multiple things. He has a 20% Red Zone Target Share in a pass-heavu offense. The Bills are just 16th versus Wide Receivers and the Steelers trend towards a second half pass script.
Jaylen Waddle has a moderate matchup versus the 14th ranked Saints coverage. However, $7,000 is cheap for a Wide Receiver than has a workload contentious with anyone in the NFL.
Tetairoa McMillan, like Waddle, is way too cheap at $6,800. He has at least (8) Targets on a weekly basis. The Rams are just 15th versus Wide Receivers and the Panthers may be forced to play pass-heavy as they will likely fall behind.
Khalil Shakir has his best matchup of the season versus the 31st ranked Steelers coverage versus Wide Receivers. No team allows more Yards to Wide Receivers than the Steelers (184.5).
Best Wide Receiver Picks
- Nico Collins $8,100
- DK Metcalf $7,300
- Jaylen Waddle $7,000
- Tetairoa McMillan $6,800
- Khalil Shakir $6,300
Best Tight End Picks
Trey McBride may be heading up a Top-10 Tight End defense in the Buccaneers, but his volume transcends. McBride has 10+ Targets in five of his last six games. With Brissett passes for over 300 Yards per Game, McBride has 100+ Yard upside. He is also averaging (2.0) Red Zone Targets per Game.
George Kittle is quite cheap at $6,800. He is averaging (5.7) Targets per Game with (5) Total Touchdowns over (7) games played. The Browns are 17th versus the Tight End.
Juwan Johnson has a very large Target Share for a Tight End on a bad team. He has a 18% Target Share that trends well over 20% with Rashid Shaheed gone and Alvin Kamara being out. The Dolphins are great versus Wide Receivers, but poor (29th) versus Tight Ends.
Best Tight End Picks
- Trey McBride $8,300
- George Kittle $7,200
- Juwan Johnson $5,500
Best Sleeper Picks
Bam Knight $6,000
It is trending likely that Emari Demercado will join Trey Benson as inactive in Week 13. That makes this the Knight-Carter show. Knight appeared to outwork Carter in Week 12 and I would expect the same thing to happen. The Buccaneers are 23rd versus Running Backs in a game that favors Arizona, given that Baker Mayfield is likely out, or very limited.
Adonai Mitchell $5,300
In his last two games with the Jets, Mitchell has (6) and (7) Targets. Mitchell is a big-play option, averaging (17.3) Yards for Reception. The Falcons are 18th versus Wide Receivers while Mitchell is the WR1/2 on this depth chart.
Gunnar Helm $4,800
The Titans are shooting for the stars as their season is over. Helm has (12) Targets over his last two games. Much of the year, Helm was snapping 40-50 of total plays. He is now snapping around 65% and the only way is up. Helm essentially has a 20%+ Target Share in a team that is always in pass script.
Best Defense/Special Teams Picks
We will always look to teams that plan to hold their opponents to <20 points. We then compound this with teams ultra-efficient in sacks and takeaways. Their opponents will struggle in Sacks Allowed and Giveaways. These teams here rate highly across the board.
- Seattle Seahawks $5,000
- Jacksonville Jaguars $4,800
- LA Rams $4,600
- Atlanta Falcons $4,000
- Cleveland Browns $3,900