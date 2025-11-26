Tetairoa McMillan, Chimere Dike Surge in Week 13 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch
The Rookie of the Year award seems to be shaping up as we approach December. However, it is not yet solidified. Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Warren all continue to vie for the award. Many rookies, beyond this bunch, have been very great additions to your Fantasy Football roster(s). Today, we will check in on the contingent of players are weigh how they are trending through 12 weeks.
QUARTERBACKS
Jaxson Dart - Neutral
The Giants await the return of Dart, which could be in Week 13. Jameis Winston filled in with a great performance against the Lions, but we know that Dart still owns this offense. He is the QB16.
Cam Ward - Neutral
As we say week-over-week, Ward must wait until 2026 for further success. I do love what I saw in raw ability.
Dillon Gabriel - Very Low
It looks like Shedeur Sanders won this job from Gabriel. That seemed to be a matter of time.
Shedeur Sanders - Rising
He won this job and may start for the remainder of the Browns season. This could be the start of something good, but we will keep on watching.
Tyler Shough - Rising
He Week 13 performance was not quite that of Week 11, but he did fight. The team lacks much to offer Shough, but I see good football being played, so his 2026 trends upwards.
RUNNING BACKS
Ashton Jeanty - Neutral
His Week 13 went well with his second 20+ point game of the season. The upside is tremendous if the Raiders surround him with better protection.
TreVeyon Henderson - High
Upon the return of Rhamondre Stevenson, Henderson still had 65% of snaps. He has at least (55) yards in each of his last five games and can be a league-winner.
Quinshon Judkins - Neutral
Judkins is great, but like Jeanty, he is on a bad team. 2026 may trend better as a fringe RB1. Judkins is the RB19.
RJ Harvey - Dipped
He was meant to have a big role with Dobbins out, but Harvey has back-to-back games well-under 10 fantasy points (PPR). He could play better against the Commanders this week.
Woody Marks - High
Marks continues to own this backfield. He has 10+ carries in 7 of his last 8 games. Marks is the RB30 with an RB2 valuation.
Kyle Monangai - High
The Bears are clearly working in a true snap-split. This has Monangai Flex viable on a great rushing offense. He has >10 fantasy points in four of his last six games.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Falling
Chris Rodriguez Jr. is now the RB1 in Washington, although by a thin margin. Croskey-Merritt can now be benched while being on a bad team without Daniels.
Omarion Hampton - Rising
The Chargers opened up his 21-day practice window. He may yet have league-winning upside upon his return.
Bhayshul Tuten - Neutral
His stock had been rising all of last week. Nothing prevailed this week as he went 7-for-17. Tuten is just a bench stash.
Dylan Sampson - Low
His breakout touchdown last week was mesmerizing. However, that will lack to happen again. He has a deep backseat to Judkins.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Emeka Egbuka - Falling
It does not help at all that Teddy Bridgewater may have the start in Week 13. Egbuka has already ben struggling with single-digit output in five of his last six games.
Tetairoa McMillan - Sky-High
We may have a new superstar in the NFL. McMillan is the WR9. He actually caught just two passes in Week 12, but one was a beautiful touchdown on a post route. His target share is amazing.
Tez Johnson - Neutral
Johnson found the endzone for the 5th time in Week 12. He is partially the reason for a downtick in output from Egbuka. Johnson is moderately flex-viable.
Jayden Higgins - Rising
It is looking like Higgins is the WR2 in Houston. He looks fantastic and should only get better behind Nico Collins as his mentor. He has 7+ targets in four of his last five games.
Chimere Dike - Rising
He is pacing to have the most all-purpose yards ever by a rookie. The Titans may have found a speedy gem to work with Ward.
Elic Ayomanor - Falling
He has maintained a good target share, but the efficiency is very low. He has not caught more than 50% of targets since Week 6.
Luther Burden III - Rising
He may be contesting DJ Moore for WR2. Moore did have a touchdown, so we may have this postponed, but it seems like it may eventually happen. Ben Johnson loves a great slot receiver (e.g. Amon-Ra St. Brown).
Matthew Golden - Very Low
I am all the way out on Golden. He has not provided what we thought that he could. He is lingering on bust territory.
TIGHT ENDS
Tyler Warren - High
The TE4 is going to be drafted very highly in 2026. He is solidified as being a great player. He does have a tougher upcoming schedule.
Harold Fannin Jr. - High
Fannin Jr. appears to be solidified as the TE1 over Njoku. He will trend highly if Njoku leaves this offseason, and I think that he will.
Oronde Gadsden II - High
Gadsden is among the highest usage Tight Ends in the NFL right now. He has a Red Zone Target Share over 20%, as well as in the regular passing game. He contests with Keenan Allen and has surpassed Quentin Johnston.
Colston Loveland - High
The rookie has arrived. He is not better than Warren despite having been drafted like it. However, he is performing relatively to value. He now has (3) Touchdowns and a near-20% Target Share.
Mason Taylor - Low
He has plummeted with this bad offense. I am optimistic in his 2026, but Taylor is a must-bench right now.
Gunnar Helm - Rising
This is the first time that Helm earned himself on this list. He has 5+ Targets in his last two games. Helm is now snapping on-par with Okonkwo and may soon exceed him. I loved Helm as a sleeper Tight End and 2026 could be a nice year.