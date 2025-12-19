Perfect Week 16 FanDuel DFS Lineup: Kirk Cousins and Many Profitable Sleepers Look Up

The NFL season is already winding down, but that actually means great things. That means that we are due from some fantastic football games of heavy implications. We saw this on full display in Thursday Night's matchup between the Rams and the Seahawks. This will reward us with many high-value assets to use in DFS, and so that leads us to our Week 16 Daily Fantasy Football Preview. These are high-upside players to consider.

Best Quarterback Picks

Josh Allen appears to be underpriced at $9,000. He is averaging 2.6x of his salary this week. Even in a tougher matchup against the Browns, he should be able to runaway with great output. The Browns are 4th versus Quarterbacks.

Jared Goff always scares me a tad. He can boom, or bust, in any given week. Being a pocket passer, that is always a threat. However, Goff matches up against the Steelers 26th ranked defense versus Quarterbacks. When facing units ranked 28th or worse (4 Games), Goff has a TD:INT ratio of 9:1.

Justin Herbert is a must-consider option against the still-32nd ranked Cowboys defense versus Quarterbacks. If he gets Quentin Johnston to active status, it only makes this that much better as a big-play threat. We like Herbert regardless.

Jacoby Brissett has only once scored less than (20) points this season. He is very much expected to hit over 2x of his salary. Brissett faces a mediocre 18th ranked Falcons defense vs Quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins looked healthier in his last game and so, perhaps momentum carries. Cousins had his best game in multiple years with 373 Yards and 3 Touchdowns. He faces a 13th ranked Cardinals defense versus Quarterbacks.

“I’d love to get into it.”



Allow Kirk Cousins to take you to school pic.twitter.com/vYSDbetq11 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2025

Best Quarterback Picks

Josh Allen $9,000

Jared Goff $8,100

Justin Herbert $8,000

Jacoby Brissett $7,500

Kirk Cousins $6,700

Best Running Back Picks

De'Von Achane may only see even more work with Quinn Ewers starting this week. However, that is debatable. Perhaps he won't maintain efficiency? Achane is more volatile than usual. Nonetheless, the Bengals are 32nd versus Running Backs, and Achane is averaging (19.44) FanDuel Points per Game.

Bijan Robinson gets a 28th ranked defense versus Running Backs. Robinson is averaging (26.3) FanDuel Points per Game versus defenses ranked 25th or worse against the position (3 Games).

James Cook is averaging about (22) Touches per Game. That volume is hard to look away from. He faces a 14th ranked Browns unit, which will also likely favor a Bills run script in the second half. They are (10.5) point favorites.

Rico Dowdle has been enduring a rather tough stretch of matchups over the last month plus. His easiest matchup since October 19th has been an 18th ranked defense versus Running Backs. Dowdle now gets a 24th ranked Buccaneers unit. Dowdle is averaging (20.3) Touches per Game over his last six games.

Omarion Hampton is averaging (15.5) Touches per Game over his two games returned from injury. His offensive line scares me, but he does get a 26th ranked Cowboys run stop. Hampton is more volatile, but his upside is tremendous.

Best Running Back Picks

De'Von Achane $9,800

Bijan Robinson $9,600

James Cook $8,800

Rico Dowdle $7,600

Omarion Hampton $6,800

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Amon-Ra St. Brown is never a bad play. He gets a 22nd ranked Steelers defense versus the position. Joey Porter Jr. is playing elite football, but he will not see St. Brown all that often in their coverage scheme. Gaps will be found. There is a reason why the Steelers rate so low, despite having great players.

Nico Collins is trending upwards with (94.5) Yards per Game over his last seven games. The Texans will shutdown the Raiders offense and get to do as they please on offense. The Raiders are 26th versus Wide Receivers. This is a no brainer.

DK Metcalf is among the most explosive Wide Receivers in the NFL, averaging nearly (15) Yards per Reception. The Lions are 31st versus the position, so we expect Rodgers to take full advantage with Metcalf as his main man.

Michael Wilson is a must-consider option if Marvin Harrison Jr. is out, and it trends to be that way. Wilson has (16) Targets per Game as the WR1, and he faces the 24th ranked Falcons defense versus Wide Receivers. AJ Terrell will not be in a shadow coverage this week.

Jordan Addison has been boom-or-bust. This week, he favors against the 29th ranked unit. Cordale Flott is their premier cornerback, and he should be on Justin Jefferson quite often. Two subpar teams may make for a great display in this matchup.

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Amon-Ra St. Brown $9,200

Nico Collins $8,500

DK Metcalf $7,400

Michael Wilson $7,200

Jordan Addison $5,900

Best Tight End Picks

Trey McBride is matchup-proof. He put up (34.4) FanDuel Points on the #1 ranked Tight End defense last week (HOU). McBride has no less than (9) Targets in a game since Week 5.

Kyle Pitts is playing at TE1 contesting volume with Kirk Cousins. Proof is proof. He has a knee injury, but expects to go. The Cardinals are 24th versus the Tight End.

THE KYLE PITTS GAME WOULD HAVE BEAT THIS ENTIRE LINEUP 😤 pic.twitter.com/CFtEIYcZQ3 — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) December 16, 2025

Darren Waller is questionable with a knee injury. If he does go, he is hard to look against as the Bengals will oppose him as the 32nd unit, allowing >1.0 Touchdowns per Game to Tight Ends alone.

Juwan Johnson is playing to an over 25% Target Share. The Jets are 18th versus the Tight End and the Saints will be without their top two Running Backs and DeVaughn Vele. The ball must go somewhere, with means that much more looks coming Johnson's way.

Best Sleeper Picks

Jalen McMillan $5,400

McMillan returned in his debut to play 46% of snaps. This will only keep going to up towards 80%. The team has said that his role will be increased this week, which means 5+ Targets are very possible. McMillan went 2-for-38 in his season debut.

Chimere Dike $5,300

As highlighted in our Week 16 WR/CB Matchups, Dike is on our love list this week. He will see a lot of Chamarri Conner, who rates awfully in the slot. The Titans are now only (3) point underdogs against a finished Chiefs team.

Defense/Special Teams

We always look for defensive units with heavy sacks and takeaways, opposing teams with heavy sacks allowed and giveaways. This tends to be a recipe for success. The Rams rated highly in these metrics and, despite allowing (38) points last night, they scored (9) FanDuel Points. These are the best units to consider this week:

Houston Texans $5,000

Buffalo Bills $4,900

Denver Broncos $4,700

