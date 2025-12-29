Week 17 MNF DraftKings Showdown Wide Receiver Strategy: Puka Nacua vs. Drake London
Over the past two weeks, the season-long high-stakes fantasy market had ridden the uptick of Puca Nacua and Kyle Pitts to potentially life-changing money. The final game of Week 17 determined who wins or who loses in those formats, but outsiders still have a chance to get some skin in the game with a Monday night dance in DraftKings showdown contests.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $12,200)
Over the last three weeks, Nacua has been in beast mode, leading to 28 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns on 38 targets. His success resulted in 38.70, 30.90, and 49.50 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring. Nacua needs 408 yards over the final two weeks to reach 2,000 on the season, a feat he would have a better chance of reaching if Nacua hadn’t missed Week 7.
Offenses gained 67.2% of their yards from their wide receivers vs. the Falcons. They allow the 19th most fantasy points (492.10) to wideouts in PPR formats, with them scoring 18 times and gaining 13.1 yards per catch. Four teams have scored over 40.00 fantasy points from their wide receivers.
- Tampa Bay (12/156/2)
- Carolina (18/282/3)
- Seattle (14/203/3)
- Tampa Bay (16/254/1)
Four wideouts gained over 100 yards against Atlanta.
- DeMario Douglas (4/100/1)
- Tetairoa McMillan (8/130/2)
- Adonai Mitchell (8/102/1)
- Mike Evans (6/132)
The Rams will feature Nacua early and often in this game, with double-digit targets expected. He needs about 24.00 fantasy points to support his salary, which can happen without scoring. Fading him doesn’t make sense on this slate, but a DFS player will get an edge if he fails based on his high ownership.
Last week, Konata Mumpfield (3/40 on eight targets) operated as the Rams' WR2 while being on the field for only 46% of their plays. His salary ($2,200) puts him in the unknown asset range in the fantasy market.
Best DraftKings Showdown Running Back On Tonight's Slate!
Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Week 16 Snap Count
Here’s the snap count out for Los Angeles' other wideouts in Week 16:
- Jordan Whittington (16%)
- Xavier Smith (24%)
- Tutu Atwell (9%)
Best DraftKings Showdown Quarterback on Tonight's Slate!
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $9,800)
Over his four home starts, London has 33 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns on 50 targets, while again over 100 yards in three games (8/110/1, 10/158/1, and 7/119). His best showing came on the road in New England (9/118/3). He was at his best over six games from Week 4 to Week 11 (44/651/6 – 14.8 yards per catch). After missing four games, London caught three of his eight targets for 27 yards vs. the Cardinals.
The Rams slipped to 27th in wide receiver defense (519.80 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’ve allowed 15 touchdowns, with wideouts gaining 12.5 yards per catch. Los Angeles allowed 40.00 fantasy points to wide receivers in five matchups.
- PHI (16/184/2)
- IND (18/256/1)
- CAR (6/118/2)
- ARI (14/177/2)
- DET (21/318/3)
Seven wide receivers gained over 100 yards.
- A.J. Brown (6/109/1)
- Kendrick Bourne (10/142)
- Travis Hunter (8/101/1)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (9/105)
- Michael Wilson (11/142/2)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (13/164/2)
- Jameson Williams (7/134/1)
London should be an excellent play, but he continues to battle a knee issue. He’s fully priced while not being from.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs