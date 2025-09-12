Week 2 NFL DFS: DraftKings GPP Tournament-Winning Plays Including Drake Maye
If you want to win a lot of money on DraftKings with a DFS lineup, the quickest way to do it is with GPP tournaments. If you want to win money in them, you have to shoot for a ton of upside and think outside the box when picking your players. As we head towards the NFL Sunday slate, we are trying to build the perfect GPP lineup.
QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
DK: $5,200
Maye is a cheap option that faces a Miami Dolphins defense that made Daniel Jones look like an MVP candidate last week. They have the worst secondary in the league, lost their top corner in Week 1, and allowed Daniel Jones to go 22 of 29 for 272 yards, rushed for another 26 yards, and accounted for three touchdowns. Maye is a much better quarterback and should have just as much success, if not more.
RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
DK: $7,500
With all the injuries in San Francisco, including Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, CMC is going to see all the work he can handle. Last week, he saw 32 opportunities with 22 carries and 10 targets. There is a chance that number somehow goes up this week against the New Orleans Saints.
RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
DK: $5,200
It didn't take long for Sampson to run right by Jerome Ford on the Browns' depth chart. With Quinshon Judkins out, Sampson will be the lead runner and has the passing work locked down regardless. Last week, he saw 12 carries and caught all eight of his targets. We expect a similar volume of touches this week against the Ravens, against whom Joe Flacco will be dumping off passes against all day.
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
DK: $8,100
We saved money elsewhere, so we spent up on wide receivers and got the best one available. Last week, we see as a fluke because we’ve seen it year after year from this Bengals' offense in Week 1. Sometimes is best not to overthink things. If you can afford the best fantasy receiver in the game, put him in your lineup.
WR Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
DK: $7,800
You can almost copy and paste what we said about Chase for Lamb. This is where we decided to spend up. The New York Giants' secondary did not look good last week, and Lamb saw 13 targets. Despite dropping three passes, four if you count that diving attempt, he still caught seven for 110 yards. He should be in for a monster game.
WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
DK: $4,500
Boutte is added to the lineup to stack with Maye. Stacking goes a long way in a GPP tournament. In Week 1, he was Maye's go-to target with eight, and finished with six receptions for 103 yards. This week, he goes up against the worst secondary in football. If the targets are there, he should be an elite value pick this week.
TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
DK: $4,600
In Week 1, Strange was the Jags' leading receiver, catching four passes for 59 yards. This week, he faces a Bengals' defense that allowed 10 receptions for 100 yards to the tight end position. Strange should have a field day against what might be the worst defense in football this season.
Flex Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
DK: $4,600
The Carolina Panthers have a historically bad rush defense. Last week, they allowed a mediocre at best Jags' rushing game to go for 200 yards against them. Benson saw a lot more volume than we expected last week and was much better than James Conner. His final stat line was eight carries for 69 yards and one six-yard catch. Conner ran the ball 12 times for 39 yards and caught three passes for five yards. Benson is the kind of sneaky good play that can win you one of these tournaments.
D/ST Denver Broncos
DK: $3,500
The Broncos probably have the best defense in the NFL, and we have no faith in the Indianapolis Colts. We chalk last week up to the Dolphins being terrible, not Jones suddenly becoming a great quarterback. They are going to have him crashing back down to reality on Sunday.