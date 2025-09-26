Perfect Week 4 NFL Sunday DFS FanDuel Lineup: High-Value in Rome Odunze, Tyler Warren
NFL Football will allow for tremendous upside, but that also comes on a week-to-week basis. Last week, we saw a lower-scoring Sunday of NFL football. However, the week prior we saw points upon points. To find the best upside, we must analyze each games, figure out the best matchups, find the greatest scoring affairs, and leverage our best opinions. Once we do this, we will be on the road to success and ideally, we will cash in big in a daily fantasy football tournament. Let's turn our hobby into cash this Sunday.
WEEK 4 NFL PREVIEW
This Sunday I foresee many matchups of blowout and high-leverage matchups. This makes for a Sunday Main Slate of upside in fantasy football. That is what we are chasing today — upside.
The Bills are said to potentially be the highest picked team in NFL survivor pool history. They are favored by 15.5-Points, and I would still lay it. The Lions also project for a massive blowout of the Cleveland Browns. Matchups are matchups and though the Browns did well versus the Packers, I think they faceplant versus the Lions.
Some of the best defenses this week will not only include the Bills and Lions, but also the Texans and Chargers. Even though Jaxson Dart is making his NFL debut, I think that he may struggle against a stout and surging Chargers team.
Some games that may come down to the wire will be the Jaguars-49ers, Colts-Rams, and Commanders-Falcons. These are all moderate matchups in regards to scoring and point spreads.
The Eagles and Buccaneers are a sneaky good matchup. The Eagles will try to pound the rock while Mayfield will work his dynamic offense without Mike Evans. Chris Godwin is back, but in a limited role. Tampa Bay will have to run the ball to succeed. This is a higher-variance game.
Truthfully, I have no idea what to make of the Panthers-Patriots game. Any result can happen and I would not be surprised. These two teams are still finding their true identities. I am going to shy away from this matchup and watch for pure entertainment.
The Bears-Raiders are my shootout of the week. Neither team is considered an elite offensive weapon, but they will score huge in the right situation. They both face weaker defenses in each other, thus making for a pass-heavy, explosive play Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. The over/under is 48.5
Our day caps off with America's Game of the Week — Ravens vs Chiefs. I still think the Chiefs need back Rashee Rice to reach their final form. Luckily, they do get back Xavier Worthy. This will help them score, but the Ravens should still be too much for them, in my opinion.
WEEK 4 DFS FANDUEL TOURNAMENT LINEUP (DAY SLATE)
Quarterback - Justin Herbert ($7,900)
The Giants defense has continued to be below-par. As for the Chargers, they have been cliquing better than any other team in the pass game. I love a Keenan Allen stack with Herbert today. Passing for 270 Yards per Game, Herbert has tremendous upside of 300+ yards and multiple touchdowns today. I do not expect them to run the ball nearly as easily, thus promoting the passing value.
Running Back - James Cook ($8,500)
Ownership appears to be quite spread out across this Sunday slate. This means that even a hot commodity like Cook very well may be owned under 20%. This game is simple math — the Bills score a lot in a blowout, thus running the ball more often and with big play ability. Cook could have 3 Touchdowns today and 150 Yards.
Running Back - David Montgomery ($6,700)
Math is the same in this game. You can be pretty confident that the Lions get up big in this game. What this means is that they run the ball even more. A 40% run share for Montgomery can hit 50% this week and as we saw on Monday night, a huge run is fully in play. All we must do here is score a touchdown and we hit 2X, score multiple touchdowns, or well over 100 yards and this is a home run for less than 10% ownership.
Wide Receiver - Rome Odunze ($7,200)
I am going back to the well here. So long that well has fresh water, why would you not? As explained earlier, this is my shootout of the week, as I list every week. I have expressed my lack of confidence in the Raiders secondary in the past, and it has proved to be the correct analysis. Las Vegas ranks 24th in Passing Yards Allowed. Have full trust in Ben Johnson to continue to work his magic.
Wide Receiver - Keenan Allen ($6,500)
I love this stack as stated with Justin Herbert. If you read this weeks Red Zone Report, you will have found that Allen is golden in the red zone. This connection should maintain to be seamless, which actually devalues McConkey a little bit in Fantasy Football.
Wide Receiver - Keon Coleman ($5,700)
This is pure play of upside over anything. The Bills very likely are scoring over 30 Points today. If they do that, surely at least one receiver will have a big game. Though not by a wide margin, Coleman is the team leader in targets and is the sure-fire big play, vertical threat. If there is a 50-yard touchdown this Sunday, Coleman is in consideration to be that player. Even if he fails to meet upside, for this price we can settle for 1-1.5x salary.
Tight End - Tyler Warren ($5,800)
Warren has 75% of team targets in the red zone which is very great to see coming into this game. The Colts will love to run the ball in close, but I a prospective shootout today, inside for that matter, I can see Daniel Jones throw multiple passing touchdowns. Pittman and Downs are not prime red alerts, so I have great confidence that Warren scores his first NFL touchdown this week.
FLEX - Brock Bowers ($6,700)
This is the first game this season where I love Brock Bowers. Originally, I was going to play Jakobi Meyers, but I would much rather take the Raiders number one option. If I am correct about this shootout, it is very likely that Bowers breaks out and scores. The Raiders have really struggled to run the ball, so it is going to be hard to trust the run in the red zone. Bowers is undervalued, once again.
DEF - Detroit Lions ($4,900)
I find the need to run with an obvious offense this week. Especially given lower ownership across our picks today, we can afford the Lions defense. I would anticipate them to be owned over 15%, and potentially closer to 30%. That being said, they have a huge advantage in the pass rush, leading to many sacks. The Lions average 2.0 sacks per game. If they do this, they also force Flacco into turnovers.