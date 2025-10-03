Alvin Kamara And 3 More Week 5 DFS Value Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel
Ashton Jeanty (37.50) and Omarion Hampton (30.50) landed on my mid-tier value play article, but I wasn’t bright enough to feature them on most of the DFS teams. Week 5 was a great week for running backs, but it also gave more teams outs at the position, which doesn’t happen often in daily games.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (DK: $5,900/FD: $7,300)
The bell has yet to ring for Kamara in 2025 in the DFS market—his salary, matchup, and projections grade well this week. Spencer Rattler hasn’t figured out how to feature him in the passing game (13/49 on 15 targets), which has been a critical part of his fantasy value over his first eight seasons (573/4,762/25 on 728 targets – five catches for 41 yards and 0.22 touchdowns per game).
New Orleans had had him on the field for over 73% of their plays this year in each matchup, leading to 78 touches (305 combined yards with one catch and 13 touches). He scored 30.70 fantasy points over his first two home games.
The New York Giants have yet to allow a receiving touchdown to a running back (19/119 on 22 targets) while struggling to defend them in the run (81/501/6 – 6.2 yards per carry).
The Saints have yet to win a game, but they have played better than expected in three matchups. Kamara should be active in this game, ranking him seventh at running back this week in my projections.
Breece Hall, New York Jets (DK; $5,700/FD: $7,000)
Based on expected fantasy points for $1,000 invested in my projections, Hall is a better play at DraftKings than at FanDuel (Cam Skattebo rates better). The injury to Braelon Allen may help Hall’s chance at a rushing touchdown, but he still must compete with Justin Fields at the goal line, while Isaiah Davis could slide right into Allen’s role.
Last week, Hall was on the field for 63% of the Jets' plays, compared to 33% by Davis and 10% by Allen. He gained 111 combined yards with five catches on 19 touches, giving him two active days this year (19/107 with two catches for 38 yards).
Dallas will give up catches (23) and yardage (228) to running backs, but they have yet to allow a receiving touchdown to a back. They’ve gained 371 rushing yards on 97 carries and four touchdowns (3.8 YPR).
Hall won’t excite even in a favorable matchup due to Fields and Davis being potential thorns in his path to reaching his ceiling.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers (DK: $5,700/FD: $6,200)
Four games into his NFL career, McMillan has 18 catches for 278 yards on 35 targets, putting him on pace to catch 77 passes for 1,182 yards on 149 targets. His opportunity grades in the top 10 in the league, but he loses fantasy value due to his low catch rate (51.4%). His best game came in Week 2 (6/100 over 10 targets). McMillan had eight targets in each matchup this year.
Miami ranks 8th in wide receiver defense (37/427/5 – 109.70 fantasy points in PPR formats). They’ve faced a league low 50 targets, with offenses gaining 45% of their passing yards via wideouts. Michael Pittman (6/80/1) and Garrett Wilson (6/82/1) had the most success.
I have McMillan ranked sixth this week while expecting him to score his first NFL touchdown.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $5,500/FD: $6,300)
The winning wide receiver rotation for the Chargers hasn’t landed on McConkey over the first few games. Over the first four games, he averaged eight targets, compared to 8.3 in 2024. His catch rate (59.3%) is behind his rookie season (73.2%), and Los Angeles has a deeper receiving rotation this year. On the positive side, Justin Herbert is averaging 37.25 pass attempts (29.6 in 2024), up 25.8% from last year. McConkey had his best outcome in Week 1 (6/74).
Washington sits 22nd in wide receiver defense (44/619/5 on 69 targets), with wideouts gaining 14.1 yards per catch. The Commanders faced the Giants, Packers, Raiders, and Falcons. Tre Tucker (8/145/1) and Drake London (8/110/1) have dominated Washington over the past two weeks.
I’m shoving on McConkey this week. He brings a volume, possession, chain-moving skill set, and the Commanders’ linebackers have to be game-planning to slow down Omarion Hampton this week. He should be an attractive ladder play in the prop market.