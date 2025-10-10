Best Week 6 DFS Lineup Stacks Featuring Daniel Jones And Michael Pittman Jr.
In NFL Week 5, we had multiple lineup stacks meet great value. We had Baker Mayfield (QB4) and Emeka Egbuka (WR2). We had Sam Darnold (QB1) and Jaxson Smith-Njigba (WR3). We also had Matthew Stafford (QB5) and Puka Nacua (WR8). It is proven that when you find an advantageous matchup, you can stack the output in a two-for-one deal. Week 6 has some high output matchups so these will be see names to take a look at.
Bo Nix/Courtland Sutton
Earlier this week we highlighted the high-leverage matchup of Courtland Sutton. Sauce Gardner is not playing to standard and Sutton may continue to expose him. Gardner is projected to shadow Sutton and this is not something that I feel Sauce is comofortable with. He has drawn a ton of penalties and when not doing that, quarterbacks have found success in going at him. The Jets are bad so the Broncos will look good.
Daniel Jones/Michael Pittman Jr.
It is time that we can finally seal the Colts as being legitimately really good. Daniel Jones is a top 10 fantasy football quarterback and Pittman Jr is his technical WR1. The Colts are massive favorites this week and so they should be able to close on 30 points once again this Sunday. Given the red zone dominance of Pittman (60% WR target share), he has another high chance of scoring.
Matthew Stafford/Davante Adams
What about Puka Nacua? I am totally fine with Nacua, but check out our red zone report as linked above. The only receiver with a better red zone output has been Amon-Ra St. Brown. I want touchdown more than I want yards and Adams can provide that. The Ravens are the 31st ranked pass defense in the league and they are not trending upwards. I'll buy stock in this offense until they stop me.
Sam Darnold/Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Truthfully, this is not the most advantageous matchup for Smith-Njigba, but it may not matter. He is the 3rd ranked wide receiver in all of football, per PFF, and that should make him matchup-proof. This game may become a shootout in Jacksonville. In a shootout, you must own stock in the best players. Darnold, for that matter, is the most efficient quarterback in the NFL right now. Even in a tougher schematic matchup, they may find success regardless.
Dak Prescott/George Pickens
The Panthers have been pretty good against the pass. However, they have not been dominant enough to stuff the upside here. As long as CeeDee Lamb is out, Pickens is a top-15 wide receiver with top-10 upside. The Panthers can be vulnerable on defense. Jaycee Horn is not even playing quite to his dominance. The Cowboys are the best passing offense in the league and I would love to take stock in them once again.