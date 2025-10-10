Fantasy Sports

Best Week 6 DFS Lineup Stacks Featuring Daniel Jones And Michael Pittman Jr.

Daniel Jones and Michael Pittman Jr. are just one of many duos that can be stacked for massive output in Week 6 of Fantasy Football.

Thomas Carelli

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

In NFL Week 5, we had multiple lineup stacks meet great value. We had Baker Mayfield (QB4) and Emeka Egbuka (WR2). We had Sam Darnold (QB1) and Jaxson Smith-Njigba (WR3). We also had Matthew Stafford (QB5) and Puka Nacua (WR8). It is proven that when you find an advantageous matchup, you can stack the output in a two-for-one deal. Week 6 has some high output matchups so these will be see names to take a look at.

Bo Nix/Courtland Sutton

Earlier this week we highlighted the high-leverage matchup of Courtland Sutton. Sauce Gardner is not playing to standard and Sutton may continue to expose him. Gardner is projected to shadow Sutton and this is not something that I feel Sauce is comofortable with. He has drawn a ton of penalties and when not doing that, quarterbacks have found success in going at him. The Jets are bad so the Broncos will look good.

Daniel Jones/Michael Pittman Jr.

It is time that we can finally seal the Colts as being legitimately really good. Daniel Jones is a top 10 fantasy football quarterback and Pittman Jr is his technical WR1. The Colts are massive favorites this week and so they should be able to close on 30 points once again this Sunday. Given the red zone dominance of Pittman (60% WR target share), he has another high chance of scoring.

Matthew Stafford/Davante Adams

What about Puka Nacua? I am totally fine with Nacua, but check out our red zone report as linked above. The only receiver with a better red zone output has been Amon-Ra St. Brown. I want touchdown more than I want yards and Adams can provide that. The Ravens are the 31st ranked pass defense in the league and they are not trending upwards. I'll buy stock in this offense until they stop me.

Sam Darnold/Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Truthfully, this is not the most advantageous matchup for Smith-Njigba, but it may not matter. He is the 3rd ranked wide receiver in all of football, per PFF, and that should make him matchup-proof. This game may become a shootout in Jacksonville. In a shootout, you must own stock in the best players. Darnold, for that matter, is the most efficient quarterback in the NFL right now. Even in a tougher schematic matchup, they may find success regardless.

Dak Prescott/George Pickens

The Panthers have been pretty good against the pass. However, they have not been dominant enough to stuff the upside here. As long as CeeDee Lamb is out, Pickens is a top-15 wide receiver with top-10 upside. The Panthers can be vulnerable on defense. Jaycee Horn is not even playing quite to his dominance. The Cowboys are the best passing offense in the league and I would love to take stock in them once again.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/DFS