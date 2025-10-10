Perfect Week 6 FanDuel DFS Sunday Lineup: Rico Dowdle, Travis Etienne Meet Upside
The end of the work week has arrived and that means it is time to get hyped up for some NFL football. We have a sunday slate of games that looks to have some high-scoring output across the board. This slate is going to be a fun watch this sunday and my prediction is that it will be the best sunday of the season so far. Given this outlook, there are many players with high-upside that you can leverage in your DFS contests. Let's take a look.
NFL WEEK 6 SUNDAY SLATE PREVIEW
We have multiple games that can see very high scoring output. Those games may include the Seahawks-Jaguars (O/U 47.5), Cowboys-Panthers (O/U 49.5), and 49ers-Buccaneers (O/U 47.5).
Both Seattle and Jacksonville are tough defenses, but also tough offenses. Efficiency should allow scoring to show up on the high-end. Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Cooper Kupp, and AJ Barner are great plays behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The Cowboys may very well get exposed in the secondary with the robust receiving core of the Panthers. However, this may come right back at them with the best passing offense in the NFL.
The 49ers have managed to look great without their best weapons. They may get back Jauan Jennings this week, providing an additional boost to counteract Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka.
The low-scoring affairs may include the Browns-Steelers and Titans-Raiders. These are games that still have value, most specifically in Ashton Jeanty and the Steelers DST.
Can the Colts continue their tear? I think so. Arizona may be without Kyler Murray. Regardless, they match up well and Lucas Oil may be the loudest stadium on Sunday. Shane Steichen is the early COTY.
The Ravens may actually have a shot despite the likely absence of Lamar Jackson. I will not project them to win, but they could cover the spread. Let's see if their secondary tightens up. If not, Nacua and Adams may just pop off, again.
The Chargers are trending back down while the Dolphins trend upwards. They could meet in the middle for a competitive game. We like both passing games in a potential shootout.
For being a bad team, the Saints have been competitive. Can they hang with the Patriots? Look out for Stefon Diggs to continue his rise and for TreVeyon Henderson to get more involved.
America's Game of the Week will be the Bengals-Packers. Expect Green Bay to get out to a big lead. This would be my survivor pool play.
PERFECT WEEK 6 NFL SUNDAY SLATE DFS FANDUEL LINEUP
Quarterback - Dak Prescott ($8,000)
There are a tremendous amount of valuable quarterbacks in this week's slate. We like Matthew Stafford, Daniel Jones, and Sam Darnold as our other best value picks. For that reason, I left the quarterback position to be my final roster pick. This landed me with salary to select Prescott. He has massive upside every single week as he eyes another MVP shot. I foresee a shot at 300+ yards in Carolina.
Running Back - Travis Etienne Jr. ($7,300)
The Jaguars have established one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL. They are currently putting up 145 Yards per Game, and this is especially stunning because this offense is not one that strikes you as being run dominant. Liam Coen just has this schemed nailed down and once again, a Sean McVay student is thriving. The Jaguars should have a moderate advantage on the ground and $7,300 to just too cheap to look past. In a high-scoring game, Etienne is ever more likely to score. He can easily hit 3x if he also gets to 100+ yards.
Running Back - Rico Dowdle ($6,600)
I was one that was not too blown away by the 206 Yard Game in Week 5. It was more of the Dolphins being terrible than Dowdle being great. However, Dowdle did achieve that mark and Carolina does have a notable advantage today. The Cowboys defense is abysmal as they are 27th worst against the run. The Panthers should be deep in their bag of tricks this week and Dowdle should very well have another awesome game.
Wide Receiver - Davante Adams ($7,800)
If you read our weekly red zone report, you will quickly see that Adams is a dominant red zone weapon. He well outdoes Nacua in this metric. The Rams have Adams as a certified top-10 fantasy football wide receiver. Meanwhile, the Ravens secondary looks nothing short of awful. They are the 31st ranked unit in the league and the Rams are not the type of team to flop in this spot. Two touchdown output is very possible.
Wide Receiver - Jaylen Waddle ($6,700)
What if I told you there was a cheap wide receiver with Smith-Njigba, Nacua-esque output? I hope that would excite you because we have that guy right here. Waddle will be a fantasy football WR1 for the rest of the season. He is the 9th best receiver, per PFF, and the talent is well-known. The Chargers do rank 5th versus opposing wide receivers, but the best players can overcome that metric. That is Waddle, and the Dolphins may even fall behind in to a passing script. If not, they probably found success because their defense surely is not winning this game.
Wide Receiver - Michael Pittman Jr. ($6,200)
The beauty of our red zone report is that we play close attention to the important metric that many ignore. Some players may have a high target share but then they lack value in touchdown opportunity. Pittman Jr may not strike us as being a prime touchdown scorer, but he is. He has 60% of team wide receiver red zone targets, and 30% of all team red zone targets. Arizona is 14th versus opposing wide receivers.
Tight End - Jake Tonges ($5,600)
This may be his last week to shine, but he should shine bright. Kittle is due back in Week 7, but Tonges has filled the role in a great way. In his last two games combined, Tonges has 16 Targets, 10 Receptions, 99 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. He now gets a Buccaneers team that ranks 22nd versus tight ends and may well be leading this game at home. What does that mean? The ever-so valued passing script. This start becomes even better if Mac Jones starts, which is looking more and more likely.
FLEX - Kenneth Walker III ($7,000)
Our shootout of the week is going to be the Seahawks-Jaguars. Seattle is averaging 135 Rushing Yards per Game. Despite a split with Zach Charbonnet, that gives Walker tons of value. He has 30% of team red zone touches and with multiple touchdowns slated for the team, it is extremely likely that he scores. Combine a touchdown with the yardage projection of >140 yards, this is a great pick.
DEFENSE - Pittsburgh Steelers ($4,800)
There are four factors in this play. Do the Browns project a low-scoring output? Yes, they do. Less than 15 points is quite likely. Do the Steelers generate turnovers and sacks? Yes, they rank top-two in both categories. Do the Browns turn it over? Yes, they have the 5th worst turnover differential. This is an easy pick.