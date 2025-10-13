Perfect Week 6 MNF Doubleheader FanDuel DFS Lineup: Luke McCaffrey is a Sleeper Pick
We are back to Monday Night Football with a doubleheader on our slate. This means that we will be playing a full roster DFS lineup between both games. The first matchup tonight has the Falcons playing host to the Bills in Atlanta. The second game is then a thrilling matchup of brilliant offensive minds between the Bears and the Commanders out east. As you can imagine, we have some fantastic nuggets to add to our lineups today. Be sure to use these players to find victory.
MONDAY NIGHT DOUBLEHEADER PREVIEW
Bills vs Falcons
The Bills are traveling to Atlanta and they should not see any hard-stops in their game. The Bills are just a better team on and off the field. I expect the Bills to easily hit 30+ points in this game. This makes every single player a startable option in both DFS and league play.
Atlanta may find some gaps in the Bills defense. They have been very inefficient this season. The Falcons are taking 137 Yards of Offense to equal one touchdown on offense this season. That is among the worst metrics in the NFL. The way they matchup should allow them to still move the ball.
With Darnell Mooney out, Drake London thrives. Meanwhile, the Bills secondary is a quite poor unit. They rely on the pass rush to find coverage success. Atlanta allows the 5th least sacks per game and so, expect London to have time to rack up big numbers while Bijan torches on the ground.
Bears vs Commanders
Ben Johnson and Kliff Kingsbury are among the best offensive minds in all of football. Expect to see this on display tonight. Both games have high-scoring potential.
Expect Rome Odunze to have another breakout game as nobody matches up well enough in coverage to contain him. They must also pay attention to DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus, both of which are grading out great at their positions.
The Commanders have established Jacory Croskey-Merritt as their certified RB1. They matchup great on the ground and may run wild on Chicago. They are without McLaurin and Deebo Samuel may be playing hurt. Look for upside in Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane, as well as a nice matchup for Zach Ertz.
PERFECT MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FANDUEL DFS LINEUP
Quarterback - Caleb Williams $7,300
Josh Allen has great value tonight, but at a much higher cost than Williams. Both players project big games and the advantage here will go to Williams. He has a closer game potential and truth be honest, he can have the same output as Allen on his best day both on the ground and in the air. It is necessary to take the lower ownership and salary here.
Running Back - James Cook $8,600
We see a lot of upside at receiver, but not so much at running back. This sticks us with chalk and points-to-go at this position. Atlanta is the #1 ranked run stop, but when diving into advanced metrics, they should take a step back. They must be having success between box stacks and easy matchups because Buffalo is just 20th in run stop win rate.
Running Back - Bijan Robinson $9,100
We could go with Croskey-Merritt, but with our sleepers down the roster, but must take the points that we get with the higher salary. We can love all the value that we have, but we still have it with Robinson and must maximize salary and points. He may be owned >75%, but we will put gas in the tank and let the rest do the work.
Wide Receiver - Drake London $7,400
When Mooney is out, London is literally almost doubling his fantasy football output. He is now facing a Bills secondary that is subpar and Atlanta may find themselves in a pass script in the second half. The Bills secondary is allowing well over a 70% completion percentage this year. For reference, the NFL average is about 64%.
Wide Receiver - Khalil Shakir - $5,800
Atlanta has found their success best on the outside with AJ Terrell and Mike Highes. Billy Bowman will see much of Shakir today and this makes for a moderate matchup. For $5,800, Shakir is a great price. He has 23% of team red zone targets (2 Touchdowns) and Buffalo is implied to score over 26 points tonight, projecting about three offensive touchdowns. Shakir should have a good chance to score.
Wide Receiver - Luke McCaffrey $5,300
I love two sleepers today — McCaffrey and Zaccheaus. We will go with McCaffrey. He is the highest rated receiver on the Commanders, above Samuel and McLaurin. He now also has a workload increased to 39% of team snaps in Week 5 and he should continue to trend upwards with McLaurin out and Samuel playing hurt. McCaffrey has an ADOT of 20 Yards, providing huge play ability.
Tight End - Zach Ertz $5,000
This is the only playable tight end in my opinion. Kincaid is questionable with an oblique and should see reduced efficiency if he plays. If he is active, the Falcons are the certified best team against the tight end. Meanwhile, the Bills are second against the tight end, providing a hard matchup to Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ertz is second on the Commanders in targets and second in yards, as well. The Bears rate moderate against the tight end and by default, Ertz will command targets tonight. They have limited options. He must see the football.
FLEX - Rome Odunze $7,600
The Commanders are pretty terrible against opposing wide receivers. They rate 24th in the NFL. Meanwhile, Odunze is among the hottest players in the NFL. He has five touchdowns and a near 30% target share, as well as the same share in the red zone.
DEFENSE - Atlanta Falcons $3,300
We are going to go against the Bills. For that, we save $1,600 allowing us to upgrade slightly at other positions. The drop off at defense is much less than the advantage gained otherwise. Atlanta ranks 5th in Takeaways per Game. They also rank 12th in Sacks per Game, the best against the rush (although we have stated this might be overplayed, but still a viable note), and Buffalo is 6th worst in sacks allowed. For $3,300, we do not need a shutdown performance. Give us a couple sacks and a turnover and we may get out of here with five solid points.