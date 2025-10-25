Best Week 8 DFS Lineup Stacks Featuring Drake Maye to Stefon Diggs Plus 6 Others
As we know, one great offense outputs many great players. In a good matchup, those players can be combined for maximum outputs. By playing players all from different teams, we diversify our lineup, but we do not play high-risk for high-upside. As we look ahead to Week 8, we see many teams high-scoring outputs in the forecast. That means that we can look to these duos to be great player stacks in daily fantasy football.
Josh Allen/ Khalil Shakir
The Bills are going to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers. This is not a layup, but I do believe that Buffalo will ultimately do what they do and pull away in the second half. Allen is 7-0 post-bye week. If we want to stack his arm with anyone, it should be Shakir. He leads the Bills with a 24% red zone target share. He will also avoid Jaycee Horn given his position as a slot receiver. That is the hardest test on this defense.
Jalen Hurts/ DeVonta Smith
You may think of the Eagles as being run-heavy, but you would be somewhat wrong. They are the 10th highest rushing team, which differs from their 2024 ranking of 1st. In the red zone, they have a near 50/50 split of pass-to-rush. Hurts has 14 Pass Attempts in the Red Zone, and 6 have been for Touchdowns. Smith is cheaper and with equal output to AJ Brown this season all meanwhile, Brown is out.
Drake Maye/ Stefon Diggs
By no means will Cleveland be an easy defensive matchup for the Patriots, but we can make suggestions if you are riding the Patriots' momentum. Diggs is the clear WR1 for Maye. In the Red Zone, he has 19% of Team Targets. However, Diggs has 66% of those targets in the last 4-of-7 games. His momentum is growing in this offense.
The Browns stand 1st in Man Coverage Rate at 40%. Diggs in supreme levels of elite versus man looks, resulting in 0.77 Fantasy Points per Route Run. He should school Myles Harden in the slot this Sunday.
Caleb Williams/ Rome Odunze
This is a very favorable stack and I will unwrap all the numbers as to why.
The Ravens are 31st in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. Ben Johnson — elite offensive gameplanner.
Nate Wiggins is actually playing Pro-Bowl caliber football, but the Ravens are 2nd in Man Coverage Rate. They do not shadow and Odunze moves around all four spots on the field.
Odunze has 0.88 Fantasy Points per Route Run versus man coverage. Avoid Wiggins and you shall find gold at the end of the rainbow.
Oh, and Caleb Williams? As I said, the Ravens are 31st versus Wide Receivers. Cheap money.
Baker Mayfield/ Emeka Egbuka
They head over to New Orleans to take on the Saints. Though New Orleans has been better than truly bad, they are not good. Tampa Bay has injuries, but nothing that should be too bad. Baker and Egbuka will be the forecasted, high-volume connection with Godwin and Evans out.
Egbuka is literally twice as good against zone coverage and that is a look that the Saints play at the 8th highest rate in the league. He has been matchup proof, to say the least. This just boosts the matter.
Bo Nix/ Troy Franklin
Per our Week 8 DFS Preview, we are playing Courtland Sutton. However, you can also play Franklin more cheaper. The Cowboys are the worst coverage in the NFL. They now must hold up at elevation in Denver. Why we like Franklin is his Red Zone output. He has 32% of Red Zone Targets and 2 Touchdowns.
Patrick Mahomes/ Rashee Rice
This is a higher cost, but it can pay. We say this very well in Week 7. Rice is going to be among the highest volume wideouts in the NFL over the remainder of the season. They will now face a bottom-ten coverage that is the Washington Commanders. Added — they play in Arrowhead, in primetime. We know how loud that gets. All meanwhile, Jayden Daniels is out. The Chiefs could blowout the Commanders on Monday Night.