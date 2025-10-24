Perfect Week 8 FanDuel DFS Tournament Lineup: Bo Nix Tops a Lucrative Triple-Stack
I have been reviewing the Week 8 Sunday Slate and let me tell you, I am giddy. We have some games with some elevated scoring opportunities. There shows to be high-leverage matchups across the board and better yet, many of these matchups have the favoring player at home. This creates for a vast amount of under-owned players that can score us a tremendous advantage over the field. Let's dive in.
NFL WEEK 8 SUNDAY SLATE MINI-PREVIEW
We have a few games without shootout potential. The Bears are the Ravens are two dynamic offenses with mobile quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson is due back and the Ravens are hungry for a win. If they lose, their season is over. On the other hand, Ben Johnson is the best gameplanner in the NFL, in my opinion. Both offenses should cook.
We also could see a shootout between the Cowboys and the Broncos. I love Denver, at home, to build a lead in the second half, but it should show scoring on both sides regardless of the Broncos defense.
Our blowouts could include the Colts over the Titans, Patriots over the Browns, and the Bills over the Panthers. This shows great value on the favoring sides and we will play a few of them.
Joe Flacco will face the Jets and after a blazing Week 7 performance, he has this mini-bye to come in ready to roll. Meanwhile, the Jets will be without Sauce Gardner, but likely with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. This is a volatile game, but if anyone will be reliable it will be Chase and Higgins on a younger secondary playing this Sunday.
DeMeco Ryans faces his old team in the 49ers. Nico Collins may be out, but the Texans defense could carry them to victory over a banged up Mac Jones.
Can Dart beat the Eagles again? I do not think so. In fact, I think that Philly might blow the Giants out at Lincoln Financial Field. Thursday Night's bring out whacky results. Sunday afternoon's do not.
The Falcons could blowout the Dolphins, or they could lose. We do not know what Dolphins team we are getting. They show little to no motivation at times, but when their offense is clicking, it is very good. I trend towards them flopping versus a surging Falcons defense.
PERFECT WEEK 8 SUNDAY SLATE FANDUEL DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUP
Quarterback - Bo Nix - $7,800
Some weeks, we find depth at quarterback. Some weeks, we find it at other positions. That helps determine the approach to our lineup. At quarterback this week, I show lacking depth thus giving us either Nix or Josh Allen. We will go with Nix against the atrocious Cowboys defense. They are in Denver. They should not flop. Nix should go off. This could be among the best stack spots of the entire season.
Running Back - Derrick Henry - $8,000
We are playing half-ppr, not full-ppr. That makes Henry viable. We love his matchup against the Bears this week. They have two weeks to gameplan this run game and now with Lamar back at quarterback, the run game should thrive. Would you rather bet on the Ravens run game, or against it? I will bet on it. He is an extremely high probability touchdown scorer this week. Not many players have multi-touchdown upside, but Henry does.
Running Back - JK Dobbins - $7,000
We are stacking Broncos' today. I do not see any running back with high-upside relative to salary that Dobbins has today. Let's take a few notes:
Dobbins has 80% of team red zone rushes. Dobbins has scored in every game against a below-average run stop. Denver wants to wear down Dallas at elevation. Dobbins costs $7,000, which will pay at one touchdown. How about two? It is very possible. The Rico Dowdle game is embedded in my mind and the stats backup the case for it to happen again.
Wide Receiver - Courtland Sutton - $7,700
A triple stack? Yes, a triple stack. If there is any spot to do it, this is that spot. Dallas, at elevation, being the clear worst defense in the league and not improving week-over-week. Denver could very well put up fifty points today. We want this pie taken to-go.
Wide Receiver - Tez Johnson - $5,700
As we had stated earlier, quarterback has little value this week. Wide receiver, on the other hand, does have plenty of sleeper value. We like Tez Johnson again as they face the Saints indoors. This team has sung the praises over Johnson just as they had about Egbuka in the preseason. In Week 7, he popped for 9 Targets, 4 Receptions, and 1 Touchdown. That game was a bad matchup. This one is favorable. Among injuries, Johnson will be a high-volume starter against a bad Saints defense.
Wide Receiver - Josh Downs - $5,600
Downs is listed one one of our favorable matchups of the week. He has just cleared concussion protocol and is now a fresh body coming in to face the Titans. Downs has caught up to Pittman in this offense and is primed to keep surging. He has continuously been very highly graded, per PFF. The leverage makes this a must-play.
Tight End - Colston Loveland - $4,800
How about some more bold value at tight end? We love Loveland, no pun intended, to break out over the next few weeks. This here is a great spot to see it happen. The Ravens have been awful against tight ends, ranking 22nd in the league. Meanwhile, Ben Johnson loves the tight end. We had seen that in Detroit and now, he looks to work in Loveland ahead of Kmet. Loveland has seen a workload increase as he returns from injury and this is now week 3, which should be peak form. He should be owned at a very low number.
FLEX - James Cook - $8,200
We saved money, which is fantastic. Cook is a high upside play against the Panthers. They may get up, triggering the ever-so-great run script. Cook is fresh off of the bye week and the Bills have not lost in this spot under Allen. It is all fits like a puzzle.
DEFENSE - Indianapolis Colts - $4,900
We always look for a few factors that pay dividends. We look for a good takeaway rate, sack rate, and a bad qb sacks allowed rate with the opposing team. The final factor is a low projected total for the opposing offense.
The Colts are 5th in Takeaways and 9th in Sacks. The Titans are 2nd worst in sacks allowed and they are implied to score just 16.5 Points. Well, that was easy (I Hope...).
A Roster Recap
Our roster contains a ton of high-upside options. This is where a tournament is won. You own the cheapest players than can pop for a big effort. If we can nail down touchdowns by Tez Johnson, Josh Downs, and Colston Loveland, then look at us. Why not us? An approach to a head-to-head of a 50/50 would be different, but this is our cookie recipe. May it taste amazing.