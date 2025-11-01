Best Week 9 DFS Lineup Stacks Featuring Jordan Love to Tucker Kraft Plus 5 Others
Mathematics is rather simpler than one may like to think. High scores equals high output. In fantasy football, that fact can be leveraged to create drastic DFS success. Do you think Team A will score 30+ points? Instead of diversifying your team, play your opinion. If that team scores in that fashion, they will have multiple fantasy viable assets and they will both pay you out. That is the art of the stack. These are six stacks that you can make this week to have great success.
Daniel Jones/Michael Pittman Jr.
Let's break out a ton of facts here. The Colts are highly efficient on offense. They are scoring 33.8 Points per Game (1st in NFL) and they are racking up 393 Yards per Game (3rd in NFL). They are then converting 68% in the Red Zone (8th in NFL). The Steelers are allowing 273 Passing Yards per Game (32nd in NFL).
The Colts have 91 Red Zone snaps this year that have not been a sack or turnover. 39 of those plays have been in the air. 8 of those passes have gone to Michael Pittman Jr. (20%) and of the 11 Passing Touchdowns, 4 have gone to Pittman Jr. Math is math, and this adds up.
Jordan Love/Tucker Kraft
Kraft is our top tight end play of the week. The Panthers are in the bottom 10 of the NFL in Fantasy Points Allowed to Tight Ends. They are permitting 66 Yards per Game to the position. Being the best tight end in football, logic would say that Kraft should exceed that number. Given their depth on offense, he is not a double team candidate.
The Packers are the 7th best passing offense in the NFL. They project to be able to run the ball well, on top of the pass. This playbook should run deep and everyone should eat.
Caleb Williams/Rome Odunze
Williams is among our best value plays of the week, especially at quarterback. The face a Bengals team that is 30th or worse versus the run and the pass. Ben Johnson could bounce back this offense in a big way.
D'Andre Swift will be out. They will trust Kyle Monangai, but it only makes sense that they may leverage passing plays even further in 3rd down scenarios. This is more logical than probable.
Odunze has a 25% Red Zone Target Share and 50% of Team Touchdowns in that area. He also has an Average Depth of Reception of 15.3 Yards, opening the door for big plays.
Josh Allen/Khalil Shakir
If you think that this Chiefs-Bills game becomes a shootout, then this is the Bills stack to make. I do expect a shootout to occur. The over/under is 52.5 points.
Shakir is a slot receiver that plays in space. He gets Chamarri Conner, who is playing a below average season per his metrics. As we see in shootouts, teams will sit back in a conservative zone look. Shakir is twice as good versus the zone. He also has a 26% Red Zone Target Share.
Pat Mahomes/Rashee Rice
Likewise, this is the Chiefs stack to make. Rice is back and in just two games, he is playing as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. This is less about schematics and more about potential. As we have seen over the years, schematics means nothing to the Chiefs. Mahomes will find Rice and this 2nd rated Bills pass defense will be rendered obsolete.
Kyler Murray/Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Cowboys are the worst coverage in the NFL, permitting 259 Yards per Game. They have allowed a whopping 20 Touchdowns in the air. It is bad. Any team in the right mind will feed Harrison Jr. all game long. We also like Trey McBride.