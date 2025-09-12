Why Emeka Egbuka Is A Fantasy Football League Winner In Week 2
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the 2025 season with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka shined in his NFL debut, catching four of his six targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
Egbuka finished Week 1 as WR4 in fantasy, posting 19.6 fantasy points in PPR formatted leagues. The Ohio State product vastly outperformed his ADP of WR37 during the fantasy draft process, entering Week 2 as one of two players with two touchdown receptions in the opening week of action.
Through his first game, Egbuka is looking like a potential league winner entering Week 2. A fantasy football league winner is a player who outperforms his draft position, or a waiver wire pickup who comes on strong down the stretch of the season.
In a pass-heavy Buccaneers offense, Egbuka is already making an immense impact, living up to his billing as the No. 19 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay added the rookie to a veteran-led receiving corps featuring the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Godwin is slated to miss the first five games of the season, leaving Egbuka additional time to carve out a consistent role by the time the 29-year-old returns next month. Here’s a look at what makes Egbuka a potential league winner entering his second NFL game.
Emeka Egbuka Will Be A League Winner In Fantasy Football
In his debut, Egbuka saw nearly 19% of the target share in Tampa Bay’s passing attack. His six targets tied for second on the team behind Mike Evans, who finished the season opener with eight looks.
Entering Week 2, Egbuka is slated to see similar, if not more volume in a tough matchup versus the Houston Texans. Operating from the slot, the Buccaneers should be able to generate mismatches for quarterback Baker Mayfield to exploit across the middle.
Through just one game, Egbuka has wrapped up the WR2 role in Tampa Bay and his stock will only improve as the season progresses. With Godwin sidelined, Evans and Egbuka will likely see roughly half the team’s targets on a week-to-week basis.
The Buccaneers’ favorable schedule also presents reason for optimism. Tampa Bay has the 13th-easiest schedule in the league this season, something Egbuka has already reaped the benefits of through the team’s first divisional matchup of the year. He'll also see favorable one-on-one matchups with teams forced to cover Evans with their No. 1 cornerbacks.
Versus Houston, FantasyPros projects Egbuka to post 13.1 points, but he could eclipse that mark with sustained volume and consistent production. Though he’s just a rookie, Egbuka is already outperforming his overall ADP of 82 across PPR leagues and certainly looks like a possible league winner for his fantasy owners through just one game.