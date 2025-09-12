Why Ricky Pearsall Will Dominate the Next Few Weeks in Weekly & NFL DFS Leagues
When looking at the next month out for fantasy football dominance, San Francisco 49’ers' wide receiver Ricky Pearsall should be near the top of the list. Not only did he have a sensational end to the 2024 season, he started 2025 with a 108-yard outing on four catches.
Additionally, Pearsall’s target share could increase with the absence of star tight end George Kittle, who will be on the injured reserve list for the next four weeks. Mixed with a soft matchup in Week 2, Pearsall is a must-start in any format, making for a valuable and economic purchase in DFS leagues.
Pearsall Continues Hot End to 2024 with Solid 2025 Week 1 Outing
During the final two games of the 2024 season, Pearsall had a pair of touchdowns on 14 catches and totaled 210 receiving yards. He followed that up with a 2025 Week 1 performance against the Seattle Seahawks that netted his fantasy managers 10.8 standard format points and 14.8 in PPR leagues.
He was targeted seven times, and that 27 yards per reception was one of the best in the league during Week 1. Among wide receivers that had multiple receptions last week, he was second in the NFL in yards per catch, and one of just four to have three or more receptions over 20 yards.
Targets Should Increase While TE George Kittle is on IR
One of the best tight ends in the game, George Kittle, hurt his hamstring against the Seahawks in Week 1 and was put on the injured reserve. Over the next month, his backup, Jake Tonges, may get a slight elevation in his fantasy relevance, but it’s Pearsall who could benefit the most.
Kittle was second on the 49’ers last season with 94 targets, which averaged out to be 6.2 a game. San Francisco is also missing Brandon Aiyuk, and just one other wide-out last week saw any targets with Jauan Jennings getting five thrown his way, catching just two.
Of course, running back Christian McCaffrey was the top targeted 49’er last week with 10, catching nine, but as for wide receivers, Pearsall should lead the way despite quarterback Brock Purdy also heading for missed time, who is dealing with a toe and shoulder injuries. Mac Jones will be the starter in his absence, which may not scream confidence, but Pearsall should be a safety valve for him beyond McCaffrey.
Pearsall and 49’ers Will See a Soft Secondary against New Orleans Saints Week 2
The 49’ers will see a beatable defensive backfield with the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. In 2024, New Orleans gave up the sixth-most receptions to wide-outs with 217. As per Derek Brown of FantasyPros.com, the New Orleans cornerback tandem of Kool-Aid McKinstry and Isaac Yiadom put up an opposing catch rate of 66.7% and 80% respectively, and a passer rating allowed of 135.4 and 96.7.