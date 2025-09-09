Ricky Pearsall, Emeka Egbuka And 6 More Must-Start Fantasy Wide Receivers In Week 2
We have finished Week 1 and are now well on our way to Week 2. We have already learned a lot, and many things have changed in a hurry. The wide receivers are no exceptions. These are the wideouts you should be starting in Week 2.
AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Brown is here to remind you not to panic. Do not bench AJ Brown after one bad week. This is going to happen sometimes with the Eagles because they are so run-heavy some weeks. We expect them to have to throw the ball more this week in their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This isn't Week 2 start, this is a start until further notice start. He caught four of his six targets and led the team with 67 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie is the real deal, and no one should be surprised if he is in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year by the end of the season.
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Despite the Dolphins looking like a disaster, we actually like what we saw from Hill in Week 1. He led the team with six targets, four receptions, and 40 yards. Those numbers aren't great, but a big reason for that was the fact that Miami only ran 39 snaps with the starters in because they never had the ball. We are hesitant with this team, but it's hard to imagine it can get any worse. We are going to roll with Hill again this week.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Pickens didn't have a good Week 1, but things are going to get better. Going from facing the Eagles' defense to the Giants' defense certainly won't hurt. The Cowboys' offense should explode this week, and Pickens won't have to deal with Quinyon Mitchell all day.
Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers lost George Kittle in Week 1, and Jauan Jennings left the game banged up. That allowed Pearsall to see seven targets, which he took for four receptions and 108 yards. He might be all they've got for a while, and he should see both volume and production this week against the New Orleans Saints.
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
Last week, we said you should bench Ridley against the Denver Broncos, but then go right back to him the following week. It's the following week, and we're going right back to him. We expect him to be great this year, and we're rolling with him against the Los Angeles Rams this week. Week 1 was just a brutal matchup for a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut.
Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
Samuel looked great in Week 1 and saw a ton of volume. He led the team with 10 targets, with Terry McLaurin seeing just four, and he ran in a 19-yard touchdown. His final stat line was 96 yards from scrimmage and a TD.
Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots
Diggs was a bit shaky in Week 1, he finished third on the team in both targets with seven and yards with 57. However, he plays the Dolphins this week. They already had the worst secondary in football and lost their top cornerback, Storm Duck in the season opener. Don't be hesitant to put him in your lineup this week.