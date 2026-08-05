Wyndham Championship 2026 Fantasy Golf & DFS Sleeper Picks Featuring Ben James & Rasmus Hojgaard

The Wyndham Championship is the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs making this the final event with a full field for the 2026 season. The field has a decent amount of starpower in it with 16 of the Top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Hosted at Sedgefield Country Club, this course values players who are solid with wedges, mid-irons, and are more precise with the driver. The course plays out to 7,100 yards, Par 70, and demands that players be accurate from Tee-to-Green. In other words, it’s not a bomber's golf course.

Rasmus Hojgaard (DK $7,600) (FD $9,400)

Rasmus Højgaard waves at fans after putting No. 8 during the final round of Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Sunday, August 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After two straight missed cuts, Hojgaard had a fine week with a 61 on Saturday helping him to a T4 finish at the Rocket Classic. Hojgaard provides that type of finishing upside in this field. He’s currently ranked 21st on Tour in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, and 22nd on Tour in SG: Putting. Clearly he found something with the putter last week in Detroit, and he’ll need a similar type of finish as he sits 103rd in the FedEx Cup rankings, if he wants his season to continue.

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Ben James (DK $7,400) (FD $8,800)

As long as they’re going to keep pricing Ben James at these prices, I’m going to keep plugging him. He’s made six of his first seven cuts since joining the Tour, he’s finished in the Top 25 three of those times, albeit two of them were in weaker events, but the only thing stopping him from really breaking out with a championship contending week has been himself, not the strength of the field. He’s had one round on the weekend in the mid to high 70s in four of his events. He’s put together three great rounds and one dud in his first two months on Tour. Even with those rounds I’d argue he’s been worth his value since he’s generally priced low. I’d be on him when that trend stops and he breaks out.

Bud Cauley (DK $7,400) (FD $9,300)

The 42nd ranked golfer in the world who has a win in the last two months? I’ll take my chances with Bud. Bud’s also a stud when it comes to Tee-to-Green play ranking 25th on Tour. He’s only missed one cut since February and strung together a number of solid results including his last start at the British where he finished T18.

JT Poston (DK $7,400) (FD $9,100)

JT Poston tees off on the 13th hole during the second round of The 153rd Open Championship golf tournament. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The disrespect on my last two picks Bud and the Postman is real. Poston is currently 35th in the world golf yet he’s currently tied for the 31st priced player in this event, an event that is missing a number of players that are ranked ahead of him. And this is an event where Poston thrives with finishes of T11 last year and T7 in 2023. Clearly Sedgefield is a place he feels comfortable playing.

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Tom Hoge (DK $6,700) (FD $7,600)

Shorter, more precision based course, that values shorter irons and wedges? Fire up the Hoge. Hoge is known to sneak into Top 5s and 10s at these types of courses. On a course that won’t present as many longer iron shots he’ll give himself lots of good birdie looks. Hoge ranks 9th on Tour in proximity on 100-125 yard approach shots, 4th on Tour from 125-150, and 16th on Tour from 150-175. The guy lives in those iron ranges and has found his way to four Top 10 finishes this season on courses where he can get more of those looks.