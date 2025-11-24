Xavier Legette, Ricky Pearsall, and 3 other Underdog Props For 49ers vs. Panthers
Closing out week 12 games in the NFL will be a matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers. Here are five of the best player props from the game on Underdog Fantasy.
Xavier Legette Over 23.5 Receiving Yards
WR2 for the Carolina Panthers, Xavier Legette, is coming off a great performance against one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Against the Atlanta Falcons last week, he had eight catches for 83 receiving yards. This comes after combining for one reception for 22 yards in his last two games. Riding on a high Legette should be able to cover his over 23.5 receiving yards prop against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Falcons are allowing the eighth fewest passing yards per game, while the 49ers this season are allowing the fifth most. In their last three games, opposing WR2s all covered the over on Legette’s receiving prop set at 23.5 yards, against San Francisco. The WR2s averaged 68.3 yards over that stretch.
Rico Dowdle Over 17.5 Rushing Attempts
Rico Dowdle has taken the reins over the backfield from former RB1 Chuba Hubbard over the last three games. In those contests, he has a combined 62 carries compared to Hubbard’s 12. In all three of these games, Dowdle has had 18 or more carries, and it is smart to count on him to do it again and take his over on rushing attempts total against the 49ers, set at 17.5. In San Francisco's last two games, they have let up a yard per carry average of 5.1 to opposing RB1s.
Ricky Pearsall Over 41.5 Receiving Yards
He is finally back. After missing six games due to a back injury, WR Ricky Pearsall for the San Francisco 49ers returned to action last week against the Arizona Cardinals. In the matchup, he had one reception for 0 yards. He did play a good chunk of his team’s snaps in his first game back, playing in 75% of them. This should tick up against the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers this season are a middle-of-the-pack passing defense, allowing the 16th most passing yards per game. In their last three games, they have allowed all WR1s over Pearsall’s 41.5 receiving yard prop for Monday night. In all three of these games, the WR1s had over 90 receiving yards. Despite Pearsall’s lack of production upon his first game back, his over on his receiving yard total is a great player prop to take.
Christian McCaffrey Over 6.5 Targets
RB Christian McCaffrey, who has been heavily utilised in the team’s passing game this season, is beginning to trend down. On Monday night against his former team, the Carolina Panthers, it feels like his volume should pick back up.
In three of his last four games, he has not covered the over on his 6.5 target prop for Monday night. The three times he missed this total, he had six targets on the dots every single time. This feels like a spot where McCaffrey playing his former team for the first time might be all the juice needed for him to get one extra target, making his over the right play on Monday night.
Tetairoa McMillan Over 21.5 Longest Reception
The rookie WR out of the University of Arizona, Tetairoa McMillan, is coming off his best game of the season against the Falcons. In the game, he had eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. This marks the second game in a row where he and QB Bryce Young connected on a pass for over 21.5 yards. Against the 49ers, this streak should continue for the rookie. Opposing WR1s in their past two games against San Francisco have had a reception of 22 yards or longer.