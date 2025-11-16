Is Ricky Pearsall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Cardinals)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) is expected to make his return to the lineup in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Pearsall, who has not played since Week 4, is off the injury report on Sunday, and he said earlier this week that he's finally starting to feel like himself after suffering a PCL sprain earlier this season.
This is a major boost for a 49ers offense that will also get Brock Purdy (toe) back in action on Sunday for his first start since Week 4. The 49ers are 6-4 this season, and they need to finish the campaign strong if they want to make the playoffs in a loaded NFC.
Pearsall was averaging 81.8 receiving yards per game before going down with his knee injury, making him an intrigiuing option in the prop market on Sunday afternoon.
Best Ricky Pearsall Prop Bet for Week 11 vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ricky Pearsall 3+ Receptions (-189)
Prior to going down with a knee injury, Pearsall was arguably the best receiving option for the 49ers, catching 20 of his 29 targets for 327 yards in four games. Pearsall didn't find the end zone during that stretch, but he was a consistent target for Mac Jones and Brock Purdy, receiving at least five looks and four receptions in every game.
While it's unclear how big of a role Pearsall will have in Week 11, I don't mind taking him to get at least three receptions in this matchup. Arizona ranks just 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and Pearsall had eight catches for 117 yards on 11 targets against the Cards earlier this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.