Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Week 12 Deep-Sleepers Featuring Greg Dortch and 5 Others

Greg Dortch is one of multiple high-upside sleepers that you may leverage in Week 12 Fantasy Football.

Thomas Carelli

Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Injuries have taken the NFL by storm. Many key Wide Receivers find themselves out of action in Week 12, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., and Drake London. We also deal with another slate of bye weeks. Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, and many others are absent on your roster(s). This leads us to find some deep-sleepers than you may pickup in a tight spot to produce big numbers.

Tyler Shough, QB - New Orleans Saints

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: QB21

This is definitely a gamble on a young Quarterback. Shough impressed in a 280-Yard game back in Week 10. I would have some optimism that Shough is actually good and can produce again this week. The Falcons may be great on paper, but they struggled mightily against the Panthers last week. More importantly, I love Shough as a keeper-league stash.

Michael Carter, RB - Arizona Cardinals

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: RB40

The musical chairs in Arizona leads us to be uncertain of the snap-share to go down this week between Carter and Bam Knight. The second half of last week shows me optimism that Carter may have more snaps than Knight this week. Knight already lost his RB1 job to Emari Demercado, so why not lose it to Carter as well? You can get him for free in 90% of leagues.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB - Jacksonville Jaguars

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: RB29

The hype of Tuten is rising real high this week. It seems that he may be closing a snap-share gap between himself and Travis Etienne Jr. Tuten was out snapped just 19-to-15 in Week 11. I expect that Tuten can command 30-40% of Rushing Attempts this week. This is a lucrative value on a team that is 8th in Rushing Yards per Game.

Cedric Tillman, WR - Cleveland Browns

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: WR58

It can be hard to trust Shedeur Sanders this week, but one thing we can trust is volume. Tillman averages (4.7) Targets per Game and he has (2) Touchdowns in six games. He competes with Jerry Jeudy for the WR1 designation in Cleveland and I can see this become a lucrative play this week. The Raiders offer a matchup that makes this a competitive game, thus offsetting any poor offense that is labeled to both teams.

Rashid Shaheed, WR - Seattle Seahawks

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: WR48

The Seahawks are going to be without Tory Horton again this week. That makes Shaheed the WR3 and he will creep on Cooper Kupp for WR2 output. Shaheed is now fully integrated into this offense as his snap percentage went from 34% to 54% last week. It should now infringe on 70%. The Titans are 26th versus Wide Receivers.

Greg Dortch, WR - Arizona Cardinals

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: WR44

The Cardinals have leveraged Dortch in a valuable fashion. He is 7-for-7 in the Red Zone and will command a great Target Share this week. Dortch saw the ball (6) times in Week 11 and we can fully expect that he will command a Target Share around 15% with upside of over 20%.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.