Fantasy Football Week 12 Deep-Sleepers Featuring Greg Dortch and 5 Others
Injuries have taken the NFL by storm. Many key Wide Receivers find themselves out of action in Week 12, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., and Drake London. We also deal with another slate of bye weeks. Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, and many others are absent on your roster(s). This leads us to find some deep-sleepers than you may pickup in a tight spot to produce big numbers.
Tyler Shough, QB - New Orleans Saints
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: QB21
This is definitely a gamble on a young Quarterback. Shough impressed in a 280-Yard game back in Week 10. I would have some optimism that Shough is actually good and can produce again this week. The Falcons may be great on paper, but they struggled mightily against the Panthers last week. More importantly, I love Shough as a keeper-league stash.
Michael Carter, RB - Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: RB40
The musical chairs in Arizona leads us to be uncertain of the snap-share to go down this week between Carter and Bam Knight. The second half of last week shows me optimism that Carter may have more snaps than Knight this week. Knight already lost his RB1 job to Emari Demercado, so why not lose it to Carter as well? You can get him for free in 90% of leagues.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB - Jacksonville Jaguars
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: RB29
The hype of Tuten is rising real high this week. It seems that he may be closing a snap-share gap between himself and Travis Etienne Jr. Tuten was out snapped just 19-to-15 in Week 11. I expect that Tuten can command 30-40% of Rushing Attempts this week. This is a lucrative value on a team that is 8th in Rushing Yards per Game.
Cedric Tillman, WR - Cleveland Browns
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: WR58
It can be hard to trust Shedeur Sanders this week, but one thing we can trust is volume. Tillman averages (4.7) Targets per Game and he has (2) Touchdowns in six games. He competes with Jerry Jeudy for the WR1 designation in Cleveland and I can see this become a lucrative play this week. The Raiders offer a matchup that makes this a competitive game, thus offsetting any poor offense that is labeled to both teams.
Rashid Shaheed, WR - Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: WR48
The Seahawks are going to be without Tory Horton again this week. That makes Shaheed the WR3 and he will creep on Cooper Kupp for WR2 output. Shaheed is now fully integrated into this offense as his snap percentage went from 34% to 54% last week. It should now infringe on 70%. The Titans are 26th versus Wide Receivers.
Greg Dortch, WR - Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: WR44
The Cardinals have leveraged Dortch in a valuable fashion. He is 7-for-7 in the Red Zone and will command a great Target Share this week. Dortch saw the ball (6) times in Week 11 and we can fully expect that he will command a Target Share around 15% with upside of over 20%.