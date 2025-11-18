Week 12 Quarterback Rankings: Trust Matthew Stafford & Jared Goff In Shootouts
We are inching towards the fantasy football postseason as Week 11 wrapped up with the Dallas Cowboys comfortably defeating Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders. Dak Prescott was on point, finishing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions (just under 25 fantasy points and a QB3 finish).
Josh Allen produced a major bounce-back performance, accumulating 300+ passing yards, 40 rushing yards, and six touchdowns (three passing and three rushing) en route to a season-high 42.7 fantasy points. He’s still very much in the mix for the 2025 NFL MVP along with Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, and even non-quarterback Jonathan Taylor.
The quarterback position has been full of surprises in 2025, fueled by injuries and unexpected breakout performances. This week brings even more shake-ups, with Justin Fields benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor, Mason Rudolph potentially stepping in for an injured Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, and Shedeur Sanders waiting in the wings should Dillon Gabriel remain in concussion protocol. Meanwhile, CJ Stroud continues working his way back from his own concussion, and if he can’t go, Davis Mills will try to guide Houston to a third straight win.
Before breaking down the best and worst quarterbacks in Week 12, let’s examine the top 12 signal callers across the fantasy football landscape.
Best Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in 2025
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Drake Maye, New England Patriots
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
- Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
As we roll into Week 12, bye weeks continue to throw a wrench into fantasy lineups, forcing managers to get creative once again. Four teams are off the slate — the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders — meaning replacements will be needed for Tua Tagovailoa, Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, and potentially Marcus Mariota.
The quarterback landscape looks nothing like it did on opening night, and the chaos is only ramping up. With Week 12 kicking off Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills travel to Houston to face the Texans, let’s dive into some of the most intriguing quarterbacks in this week’s fantasy rankings.
Matthew Stafford Enters Top 5
Despite a low yardage total, Stafford was efficient yet again on Sunday, finishing with 130 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Although the pedestrian 13.2 fantasy points is nothing to write home about, Stafford has now thrown 22 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions since Week 4. That’s pretty close to perfection. He probably would have had a bigger day if not for a large early-lead, which led to a fairly conservative game plan.
This week, Stafford and the Rams take on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that was absolutely shredded by Josh Allen last week. Although Stafford doesn’t have the dual-threat abilities that Allen possesses, Tampa still allowed over 300 yards through the air, an area where Stafford excels, particularly with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at his disposal. Tampa is currently allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game.
In a game that should produce plenty of fantasy fireworks, Stafford has top-five quarterback written all over him. As of now, the experts in the desert have the Rams listed as seven-point favorites and the 49.5-point over/under is one of the highest on this week’s slate of action. So long as Baker Mayfield is able to keep this game close, Stafford is going to have to air it out. 25+ fantasy points isn’t out of the realm of possibility.
Jacoby Brissett Enters Fringe QB1 Territory
Jacoby Brissett’s run as Arizona’s starter has quickly shifted from short-term fill-in to genuinely fantasy-relevant playmaker. In Sunday’s loss to San Francisco, Brissett shattered the NFL single-game completions record with 47, piling up 452 yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 57 attempts. Even with Marvin Harrison Jr. sidelined, he completed 82.5% of his passes and posted 21.9 fantasy points—his fifth straight week finishing as a QB1. He also delivered Michael Wilson the best performance of his young career. The 25-year-old wideout erupted for 15 catches, 185 yards, and 18 targets in Week 11.
Since Week 6, Brissett is averaging 21.3 fantasy points per game, outproducing both Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott during that stretch. He’s thrown at least two touchdowns in every start and hasn’t dipped below 19.4 fantasy points once. The production is fueled by volume: Arizona’s defense keeps them playing from behind, forcing Brissett into high-octane passing scripts.
His Week 12 matchup only boosts the outlook. Jacksonville has surrendered 25.6 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs over its last five contests, including multiple four-touchdown outings. For fantasy managers searching for a steady, high-upside streaming option, Brissett should be near the top of waiver priority lists. He’s still available in most leagues, but with a record-setting performance and five straight top-12 finishes, that window won’t be open much longer.
Jared Goff is a Safe Option in Week 12
Jared Goff remains right on the edge of the QB1 picture this season, currently sitting as the QB12 overall. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster for the veteran—definitely not as smooth and steady as his 2024 campaign—but the ceiling is still absolutely there. After all, the Lions operate one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, and when they get rolling, fireworks tend to follow.
Last week, Goff ran into a brick wall in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles defense, finishing with just 255 yards, one touchdown, and one pick for 12.1 fantasy points. But Week 12 sets up beautifully for a bounce-back performance. The Lions draw the New York Giants, whose secondary has been shredded all season, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Even with freezing temps and swirling Meadowlands winds, the Giants still let Jordan Love and Malik Willis combine for three passing scores last Sunday—and that was with Josh Jacobs off the field, giving New York every reason to focus on defending the pass. This is the same Green Bay offense that didn’t throw a single touchdown against the Eagles in prime time to end Week 10. The talent is there on paper for New York, but the secondary has been a major liability, and asking Deonte Banks to lock down Amon-Ra St. Brown is a tough sell.
Goff will walk into mismatches across the field on Sunday, and that’s why he’s fully capable of finishing as a top-10 quarterback in Week 12. It certainly helps that this matchup carries the highest implied point total of the slate (tied with Colts-Chiefs at 50.5). Fantasy managers shouldn’t overthink this one—plug Goff in with confidence.
With that, let’s take a look at how the rest of the quarterbacks across the NFL stack up in our Week 12 rankings.