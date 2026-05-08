76ers-Knicks Key Injury Report: Fantasy Basketball Risers, Fallers, Replacements

The 76ers-Knicks series has been defined by injuries, most notably to OG Anunoby and Joel Embiid. However, those two aren’t the only names worth monitoring. Who is hurt, how might it affect either team, and can it help the 76ers mount a 0-2 comeback? Who could also step up in the meantime, adding fantasy basketball and DFS value in an expanded role? Those are the questions that need to be answered.

76ers-Knicks Injury Report

OG Anunoby — He is listed as questionable to suit up for Game 3 with a hamstring strain. Being on the lower end of severity, the Knicks hope he can suit up, but a sharp fantasy basketball manager will keep him on their bench. If Anunoby plays, it will be very limited.

He is listed as questionable to suit up for Game 3 with a hamstring strain. Being on the lower end of severity, the Knicks hope he can suit up, but a sharp fantasy basketball manager will keep him on their bench. If Anunoby plays, it will be very limited. Josh Hart — He sprained his left thumb. The good news is that Hart returned in Game 2, despite suffering the injury. He seems very likely to play. The thumb will add discomfort, but he should be able to perform his role quite well.

He sprained his left thumb. The good news is that Hart returned in Game 2, despite suffering the injury. He seems very likely to play. The thumb will add discomfort, but he should be able to perform his role quite well. Mitchell Robinson — The Knicks will get their big man back tonight as he is 'probably' to suit up.

The Knicks will get their big man back tonight as he is 'probably' to suit up. Joel Embiid — Right hip and ankle soreness sidelined Embiid, to the surprise of many, in Game 2. He expects to return on Friday night as the 76ers risk being on the brink of near-zero returns, down 2 games to 0 in the series. Embiid will be moderately risky in fantasy basketball, but ultimately a must-start given his ability in peak form.

Fantasy Basketball Outlook

With Anunoby likely out, or very limited, the role increases for Miles McBride. Refer to our guide for Anunoby's injury, but McBride will start. Thus, he will see a 3-5% increase in usage, while Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart will pick up the defensive responsibilities Anunoby would leave absent.

In fantasy basketball, replace Anunoby with McBride or Bridges, if available, or willing to pay up (for Bridges) in DFS. Landry Shamet could also see as much as a 100% increase in his 9 minutes per game, thus making him a 'sleeper' play in DFS.

Hart and Robinson will likely be active, so there won't be much of note in fantasy basketball. Expect them both to play to expectations in minutes and usage.

Embiid, if out, rises Andre Drummond into a lucrative role. Drummond would play 18-24 minutes without Embiid, serving as the primary rebounder and rim protector, earning heavy rebounds and blocks. He is more viable in DFS than in fantasy basketball, given the lack of minutes. Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow would be worth 'sleeper' plays in DFS IF Embiid were out, as higher-working role players off the bench.

The expectation is that Embiid will play. In DFS, the best bet is probably to fade the big man, given the risk of his injury and the tough defensive matchup in the wake of his injuries. In fantasy basketball, he is a must-start.

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