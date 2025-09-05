Andrew Thomas Injury Puts Giants, Russell Wilson at Risk in Week 1 Fantasy Football
The New York Giants face a familiar problem on Sunday afternoon as Andrew Thomas may be limited or not play at all against the Washington Commanders. Thomas was a stud in his first three years as a Tackle for the Giants. However, the past two campaigns have been filled with injuries, stunted recoveries, and setbacks.
We were hoping that Thomas would be 100% for the matchup. However, that appears to not be the case. Worse, there is talk about the dreaded S word. Patricia Traina of New York Giants On SI believes Thomas could be sat out potentially a week or even two.
"That said, it would not be a major surprise if the team opts to sit Thomas for the first game or two just to allow him a little more time to fully ensure that his foot isn’t going to give him problems or set him back."
Fantasy Football Impact Of The Andrew Thomas Injury
No one looking at New York Giants' fantasy football options is going to like this news. The Giants' offensive line was bad last year and it does not help that Russell Wilson holds on to the ball too long. Wilson would be pressured more if Thomas is out of the lineup or on the equivalent of a limited "snap count." This will have a ripple effect throughout the offense. Lisfranc injuries are never a pleasant recovery and the April procedure set things back even further.
As far as Week 1, we are far more hesitant to put Russell Wilson or any Giants player into the mix not named Malik Nabers. When it comes to DFS GPP tournaments, even a wide receiver like Nabers may be worth being hesitant on based on this news. Can Wilson get the ball out faster knowing his blind side may not exactly be protected as well?
Dynasty owners cannot be happy about this development. The hope is that this is not a repeat of 2023 and 2024. New York's offense ranked 30th and 31st in scoring respectively during those seasons where Thomas was limited. While the rest of the line has improved, the Giants cannot afford to be without Thomas for any time.
Keep this mind throughout the early portion of the season when rostering players from the New York Giants' offense.
