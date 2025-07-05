The NY Giants Cannot Afford to Be Without LT Andrew Thomas
Over the past five seasons, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.
He possesses the rare ability to excel in pass protection and dominate as a run blocker. He has been the bright spot on the offensive line for years.
What he has not been is consistently healthy, and that has significantly impacted the overall production of the offense, especially over the past two seasons.
In 2022, Thomas started 16 straight games. It was the longest consecutive game streak of his career.
Not surprisingly, that is the year the team went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He was named a second-team All-Pro by the football voters. He was also voted to the Pro Bowl.
Over the next two seasons, he would only play in 16 games. In 2023, he was injured in the first game of the season when he tried to chase down a Cowboys defender after a turnover.
He would miss the next seven games of the season as he recovered from injury. By the time he returned, the season was all but lost.
Andrew Thomas, LT
Height: 6-5
Weight: 315 lbs.
Exp: 6
School: Georgia
How Acquired: D1-'20
2024 in Review
Once again, the expectations and anxiety for 2024 were high, and Thomas came into the season hoping to lead a revamped offensive line that included three new pieces: one at right tackle and both guards.
Through the first six games of the season, their record was 2-4, but two of those losses were by five points or fewer. The other one was a 17-7 point loss to the Bengals.
In that game, the offense could not sustain anything consistent, despite the defense holding one of the best offenses in check throughout the contest. Thomas did not look right in that game.
He looked a step slow and did not react in the same way we were used to seeing him react. He gave more ground than he usually would. The next day, it was reported that he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury.
He would undergo surgery in October to repair the issue. The wheels fell off on the offensive line while they tried to figure out the best way to replace him.
NY Giants Contract/Cap Info
In 2023 Andrew Thomas signed a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension that included a $15 million signing bonus, $67 million fully guaranteed, the deal coming to an average annual salary of $23.5 million.
In 2025, Thomas will earn a base salary of $16.4 million, up to $1 million in per game roster bonuses, and a $500,000 workout bonus. His cap hit this year is $21.087 million.
He still has two more years with guaranteed money owed to him; this year he is guaranteed his entire base salary while next year, he’s guaranteed $15.404 million of his $15.9 million base salary is guaranteed, meaning he’ll be on the roster at least this year and next.
2025 Preview
This is an exciting season for the Giants and, specifically, the offense. There are high expectations for this offense and what it will be capable of accomplishing with more competent quarterback play, which includes the ability to drive the ball deep and connect with receivers.
Thomas is key to the success of this offense. He will open holes on the left side for Tyrone Tracy Jr and the rest of the backs on the team. Continued improvements in the run game have the potential to enhance the play-action passing attack.
These quarterbacks excel at play-action. Thomas will be there to watch their backsides and keep them clean on the left side. If he can stay on the field, he will help turn this much-improved offensive line into one of the best in the NFC East and possibly even the entire NFL.