NY Giants LT Andrew Thomas Sits Out Thursday's Practice
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, was held out of Thursday’s session, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed.
Thomas, who is recovering from season-ending foot surgery last year, has a second procedure in April to have the screw from his foot removed.
While Thomas, who came off the PUP just before the preseason ended, has been slowly ramping up, the team is also trying to stay in tune with how Thomas feels after every practice.
Daboll and Thomas have both repeatedly spoken of the plan to get Thomas back on the field, so it’s certainly possible that they are taking the practice rep management approach at this point in his return from inactivity.
That said, it would not be a major surprise if the team opts to sit Thomas for the first game or two just to allow him a little more time to fully ensure that his foot isn’t going to give him problems or set him back.
Note: We'll update the rest of the injury report for both teams later today.
Giants Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
LT
Andrew Thomas
Foot
Limited
DNP
Commanders Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
TE
Zach Ertz
NIR-Rest
DNP
DE
Dorance Armstrong
Knee
Limited
WR
Noah Brown
Knee
Limited
CB
Jonathan Jones
Hamstring
Limited
K
Matt Gay
Illness
Full
QB
Marcus Mariota
Achilles
Full
