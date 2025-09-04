Giants Country

NY Giants LT Andrew Thomas Sits Out Thursday's Practice

The Giants continue to take things slowly with the return of their best offfensive lineman.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, was held out of Thursday’s session, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed.

Thomas, who is recovering from season-ending foot surgery last year, has a second procedure in April to have the screw from his foot removed.

While Thomas, who came off the PUP just before the preseason ended, has been slowly ramping up, the team is also trying to stay in tune with how Thomas feels after every practice.

Daboll and Thomas have both repeatedly spoken of the plan to get Thomas back on the field, so it’s certainly possible that they are taking the practice rep management approach at this point in his return from inactivity. 

That said, it would not be a major surprise if the team opts to sit Thomas for the first game or two just to allow him a little more time to fully ensure that his foot isn’t going to give him problems or set him back.

Note: We'll update the rest of the injury report for both teams later today.

Giants Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

LT

Andrew Thomas

Foot

Limited

DNP

Commanders Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

TE

Zach Ertz

NIR-Rest

DNP

DE

Dorance Armstrong

Knee

Limited

WR

Noah Brown

Knee

Limited

CB

Jonathan Jones

Hamstring

Limited

K

Matt Gay

Illness

Full

QB

Marcus Mariota

Achilles

Full

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

