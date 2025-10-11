Lamar Jackson Out Against Los Angeles Rams on Sunday
It is bad enough that the Baltimore Ravens are 1-4, but Lamar Jackson is once again out for Sunday afternoon versus the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed Week 5 and now will be out Week 6.
As some had discussed previously, this was always a possiblilty. Obviously, Baltimore has a bye for Week 7 giving Jackson extra time to get his hamstring closer to 100%.
What does that mean for Jackson owners? What does that mean for other Baltimore Ravens players? Let's dig in!
Baltimore Impacts With Lamar Jackson Out Again
Cooper Rush will again start under the Center for the Ravens on Sunday. Rush was not very good on Sunday at home against the Houston Texans. He went 14-for-20 with 179 passing yards. However, there were those three interceptions. Those were daggers. Even two can be dismissed a bit as not all Rush's fault, honestly that many turnovers cannot happen.
Again, Jackson's mobility is vital in the Ravens' offense. Rush does not run the ball. Henry was keyed on as the All-Pro ran 15 times for 33 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore was held to 207 yards of offense. Jackson probably can increase the offensive potential by at least 50 to maybe 100%.
Worse, the Ravens may also miss Zay Flowers. Flowers has been limited and is listed as questionable The defense is already compromised with Roquan Smith out. Baltimore has had their share of hamstring issues all season.
At 1-4, the Ravens need a win in the worst way. Pittsburgh is home to Cleveland with the prospect of starting the season at 4-1. A loss puts the Ravens almost out of the division race before Jackson returns. The problem is who can break out from Baltimore offensively under the circumstances?
The Rams possess one of the better run defenses but Rush does not exactly scare Los Angeles through the air. Add in the potential for inclement weather and Baltimore's offense could again be a dud for fantasy football owners.
The worst defense in football will be tested without Jackson again. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua have to be raring to go.
Who Can Step Up For Jackson Owners?
Okay, let us look at this in a different way. Are there any players in a pinch that could produce somewhat close to Lamar Jackson? Week 6 quarterback rankings are quite interesting. Bryce Young can have an afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys give up yards in large chunks. They are 32nd in passing yards allowed.
Opposing quarterbacks have a whopping 12-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio. Young is only owned in 18.5% of ESPN leagues. There is a risk with so many sub 200 yard passing efforts (all but Young did air it out for 328 yards versus Arizona.
Dallas gives up almost 10 fantasy points a game more compared to the NFL average. Sam Darnold is only owned in 21.7% of ESPN leagues. That could be another option for Sunday. Seattle plays Jacksonville and that could be a high-scoring game. It makes Darnold a worthwhile option as he is projected to be the ninth-best option in SI's rankings.