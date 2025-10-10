Ravens' Lamar Jackson Expected to Miss Second Straight Game
Lamar Jackson has now sat out for a second straight week's worth of practices, capping off a few injury-excused absences by remaining inactive for the Baltimore Ravens' final organized practice before the weekend. The update puts the quarterback in line to miss another week, his second game in a row potentially doing so.
This is just the latest in a string of hamstring-related safety protocols he's taken since suffering the injury midway through Week 4, a game which he was held from completing. Jackson's team collapsed without him commanding the field, allowing another loss to their immortal foils in the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cooper Rush took over for Jackson as the showdown snowballed into a 37-20 blowout, and looks to make his second straight spot-start while the 2x MVP recuperates.
The career-backup didn't completely lose his composure in his first start of the season in Week 5, but he failed to take control of the offense in a 44-10 beatdown to the Houston Texans. He lacks anything close to Jackson's rushing ability, which took a lot out of Derrick Henry's presence as the lone threat in the back and only added to his sluggish start to the season. Rush completed most of his shorter throws, but the three interceptions on his record aren't anything to be proud of (even if a few weren't entirely his fault).
Head coach John Harbaugh asserted his trust in the reserve quarterback thrust into an awkward situation, with every loss chipping away even more at the Ravens' dwindling playoff hopes. He stressed his intention to keep all options open what evaluating what had to change between weeks, and that included considering his potentially turning to third-stringer Tyler Huntley if that felt like the way to go.
They'll be tasked with hosting yet another recent playoff participant in the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and won't have the star quarterback under center to contend with the opposing field general. Matthew Stafford wouldn't say no to a win against an undermanned Ravens team, and has the arm talent and weapons staff to run up the score on the lost defense.
The Ravens really could have used a quick comeback out of Jackson in giving themselves a chance to steal one more win before the bye week, but hamstring injuries can't be rushed. Rush, and perhaps Huntley, will just have to bind together and gut out a spirited performance, embracing the uphill battle that they've spent the first month of the fall losing.
