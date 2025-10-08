Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses Fourth Straight Practice On Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens were hit with bad news following a blowout loss versus the Houston Texans in Week 5. Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined due to a hamstring injury he suffered the previous week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wednesday marked Jackson’s fourth consecutive practice absence as he continues to navigate his hamstring issue. Backup Cooper Rush suited up in Jackson’s absence, suffering a 44-10 defeat to fall to 1-4 on the season.
Jackson was unable to finish the game in Baltimore’s Week 4 loss to Kansas City and could miss his second consecutive game on Sunday. In Jackson’s absence, the Ravens are gearing up for a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
The two-time MVP started the season as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, eclipsing 26.0 points in each of his first three games prior to his Week 4 injury. Baltimore’s offense struggled mightily with Rush under center and could endure another week of offensive struggles, should Jackson miss another game this weekend.
Here’s a fantasy outlook on the remainder of the Ravens offense as they prepare for Sunday’s contest:
Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Football Outlook
The Ravens offense posted a season-low 207 total yards versus Houston in Week 5, notching a season-high three turnovers. Rush completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 179 yards and three interceptions without a touchdown, posting 4.2 points in fantasy, the worst Week 6 performance among starting quarterbacks.
In the run game, Derrick Henry struggled without his running mate in the backfield, posting just 33 yards in 15 carries. Henry scored Baltimore’s lone touchdown of the game, but failed to eclipse 10.0 fantasy points for the third time in four games, notching 9.3 points in Week 6.
In the pass game, star receiver Zay Flowers enjoyed a solid day, catching each of his five targets for 72 yards, managing 12.2 points among PPR leagues despite lackluster quarterback play. Flowers eclipsed the 12.0-point mark for the fourth time over Baltimore’s five games this season, providing encouraging production for fantasy owners.
Besides Flowers’ performance, it was a tough day in fantasy for the Ravens’ stars without their starting quarterback. Should Jackson miss Sunday’s game, it will be hard to make a case to start any member of Baltimore’s offense coming off a lowly performance in Week 5.