Breece Hall Injury Update: Star RB's Return To Practice Sets Stage For Fantasy Splash

The New York Jets are set to take the field on Sunday, squaring off against the Tennessee Titans to kick off the 2026 NFL season. Star running back Breece Hall is entering his fifth professional campaign, looking to build on a career year in 2025. Hall is coming into the new year with elevated expectations, reflected in his fantasy football projections entering Week 1 of the regular season.

The former first-round pick has been sidelined with a groin injury since early August, limiting his workload during the preseason. Despite his injury, Hall will still be looked on for valuable fantasy production early in the season. Fantasy players can maintain confidence in New York’s star back following his positive update on Tuesday afternoon.

Hall returned to practice for the first time since suffering his groin injury, and is trending towards suiting up in Week 1, according to head coach Aaron Glenn.

Glenn: Breece Hall (groin) trending toward playing Week 1. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 8, 2026

The Iowa State product emerged as one of the Jets’ few bright spots in 2025, racking up 1,065 yards and four touchdowns over 243 carries. In the passing game, he added 36 catches for 350 yards and a fifth score over 48 targets.

A Week 1 debut against the Titans would provide a favorable matchup for Hall and New York’s offense, as the team looks to open the season with a win following a lackluster 3-14 campaign in 2025.

Let’s look at how his return to practice could affect his outlook and potential impact on the rest of New York’s offense in the season opener:

Breece Hall Could Notch Top-10 RB Finish Against Titans In Fantasy Football Season Opener

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hall’s injury could have a slight impact on his volume against the Titans in Week 1, though the matchup against Tennessee’s defense could set him up for a big day, even with a limited workload. Following his latest injury update, he’s projected to score roughly 15.3 points in PPR against Tennessee, presenting a safe floor in Week 1.

His injury could benefit Braelon Allen’s outlook in Week 1, potentially taking on greater volume in New York’s rushing attack. Allen serves as one of the more valuable injury handcuffs in fantasy, and could be in for a big performance in the season opener.

I still expect Hall will command the vast majority of the volume in the Jets’ backfield, considering his role in the passing game, though the offense will likely lean on the rushing attack early in the season.

The Titans’ defense ranked 21st in the league in yards last season, and will be tested against Hall and the Jets’ offense early.

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