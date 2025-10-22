Breece Hall, Nico Collins Top NFL Players on Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Report
If you are reading this then there is a good chance that your team has fallen victim to the injury bug. Some come and some go, but we always have players banged up that will contribute to our team management. You cannot make the best possible decision for your team until you know what you are working with. Is Lamar Jackson out? Is JJ McCarthy active? This injury report will stay updated to keep you guided in the right direction.
QUARTERBACKS
JJ McCarthy
McCarthy is listed questionable for Thursday Night Football, but Carson Wentz will be starting.
Lamar Jackson
There are rumors floating around that Jackson will not yet be ready to start this Sunday. He did practice in limited fashion on Wednesday so we will stay tuned into this.
Brock Purdy
Purdy's return is imminent, but we will stay locked in for further Thursday and Friday news reports.
Michael Penix Jr.
He is being limited in practice due to a leg injury. Penix is commonly a fantasy football backup, so look to your others options in the meantime.
Jayden Daniels
He will be out in Week 8 with a hamstring strain. Marcus Mariota returns to the starting role.
Tyrod Taylor
Taylor was listed the starting on Tuesday, but now he is working with a knee injury. It is unclear if Fields or Brady Cook would start if Taylor were absent.
RUNNING BACKS
Hassan Haskins
Haskins will be out this week, paving way for Kimani Vidal to have the bulk role again.
Aaron Jones
He is back in his practice window and is logged as questionable for Thursday Night Football, but he is still very unlikely to suit up.
D'Andre Swift
A groin injury has Swift sidelined for now, but he will be questionable with optimism. Keep an eye on Kyle Monangai.
Bucky Irving
He remains hurt and out in Week 8. Look to Rachaad White.
Breece Hall
He briefly left Sunday's game injured, but Hall returned. He is day-to-day. Isaiah Davis would back him up.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Calvin Ridley
He missed Week 7 and is questionable with the same hamstring injury. We seem to trend towards him missing Week 8, but it is unclear at the moment.
Ricky Pearsall
Pearsall misses practice again on Wednesday. At this point, it is surprising that he never joined the IR. He trends towards missing Week 8, but Thursday will be key. He must practice on Thursday.
Josh Downs
He awaits clearance from concussion protocol.
DJ Moore
He now has a hip injury that results in questionable status.
Christian Kirk
He remains banged up with his hamstring and is not back at practice.
Nico Collins
He is the newest concussion victim. We would be surprised to see him play in Week 8, but Marvin Harrison Jr. proved us wrong a couple weeks ago, so who knows?
Mike Evans
With a broken collarbone, there is a good chance that he is out for the season and definitely out for the fantasy football playoffs.
Chris Godwin
Godwin will miss Week 8 and the injury prone wideout stays the status. Emeka Egbuka will be a massive contributor going forward.
Garrett Wilson
The Jets hope to get him back in Week 8. The season is lost, so there is no reason to rush it.
Deebo Samuel
He seems to have optimism in his Monday status. We can count of Samuel being back, but with backup plans in place.
Terry McLaurin
I would be smart to count him out this week. If he does play, good for you. As he plays on Monday Night, it may not be worth the risk to wait if it comes to a game-time decision. I do not expect that to happen.
TIGHT ENDS
David Njoku
He is back at practice and trends towards his Week 8 return.
Darren Waller
His hype was short lived. Waller has a pectoral injury that puts him on the IR, missing at least four weeks.
Dalton Kincaid
With an oblique injury, he will aim to get back this week.