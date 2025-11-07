Brian Thomas Jr. To Miss Week 10, Parker Washington Elevates to WR1 for the Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr. has been on the injury report more often than he would like to admit. However, it has taken until Week 10 for him to finally miss a football game. Thomas Jr. will be out versus the Texans with an ankle injury. This elevates Parker Washington and new addition, Jakobi Meyers. There is a lot to unpack with this Jaguars offense and we will do it. Here is the Week 10 outlook for a Thomas-less Jaguars offense.
Fantasy Football Impact
Thomas Jr. has been the clear WR1 on this Jaguars team. Though he has disappointed given preseason expectation, he does lead the team in Targets (59), Receptions (30), and Yards (420). This marks him up to a target share of 22%.
The second pass-catcher on the Jaguars has been Travis Hunter (43 Targets). He is also out for at least another two weeks, if not longer. That makes it where 37% of Team Targets are out for the taking. Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers will collect.
Washington is expected to stay in the slot. This puts Meyers out wide, contrary to his primary slot playing scouting report. Dyami Brown is expected back and he will play the rest of the starting snaps. Austin Trammell backs up as WR4 and Hunter Long reels in the work at tight end.
Meyers was traded to Jacksonville just days ago. The team is working to get him up to speed, but we must expect somewhat limited work. They need him, and he will play as much as possible. He also lacks to have fully meshed with the playbook on such short notice.
What I would expect the target share to project to be is:
- Parker Washington: 25-30%
- Jakobi Meyers 20-25%
- Dyami Brown 25-30% * (if active)
- Austin Trammell 5-10%
- Hunter Long 5-10%.
Stock Watch
Parker Washington will now be fully start-able in Fantasy Football. His matchup versus Houston will not be easy, but volume trumps all. He is a Flex play with WR2 upside.
Jakobi Meyers is a risky play as a new addition. He can be played in the Flex, but if you have high-upside options, I may go elsewhere just this week.
Dyami Brown could be start-able, but with a ton of risk in a tough matchup.
Hunter Long is interesting, but should not be started.
Brian Thomas Jr. Out for Week 10
Thomas Jr. had been working to play this week as the Jaguars are thin at receiver. This is in part to Brown being in concussion protocol. Thomas Jr. cannot go and his Week 11 status will remain in question.
The Jaguars really need Brown to be active. If not, they are spread thin to a WR3 become WR1 and Meyers, who joined the team just days ago. Beyond that, there is nobody threatening in the pass game.
On one hand, it could increase the run-rate. However, this will be predictable and likely lack efficiency.