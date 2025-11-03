Week 10 Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Featuring Parker Washington & Tory Horton
With Week 9 now behind us, we have to start looking ahead to Week 10. The first step towards a new week is hitting our waiver wires. This could be a sneaky good week on the waiver wire when it comes to wide receivers. There are a lot of players available who could become fantasy contributors for both the immediate and long-term future. These are the top waiver wire pickups for Week 10.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Sadly, this was way more predictable than it should have been. With Travis Hunter, fantasy owners were hopeful that Brian Thomas Jr would emerge to being the star WR1 that he was as a rookie in 2024. I think, deep down, we all knew BTJ wasn't going to be the guy who saw the big boost from the Hunter injury. Washington caught eight of nine targets for 90 yards in Week 9. Second in targets was Dyami Brown with seven. Brown could also be an interesting waiver wire pickup.
Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
Horton is someone I was extremely high on all offseason and went as far as to repeatedly guarantee that he would take Cooper Kupp's starting job from him this season. He had a big game on Sunday Night Football, catching four passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns. However, we are a bit hesitant about chasing the fantasy points from this game because Kupp was not active, and Horton only saw four targets. This could have been his breakout, but there are also some red flags.
Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
The Browns have designated Tillman to return from injured reserve this week, and he will be eligible to play in Week 10. With Jerry Jeudy giving the Browns next to nothing this season, there is an opportunity for Tillman to step up and be the WR1 in Cleveland right away. While there is a strong chance that it's just a quarterback problem, Tillman is worth stashing for a week or two to see if he does emerge as a key option.
Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers
Austin has had his moments this season, and Aaron Rodgers has never seemed to fully get on the same page with DK Metcalf. This week, Austin was the Steelers' top pass catcher. He caught five of his six targets for 56 yards. Odds are that Austin isn't going to win you a week, but he could develop into a solid flex option.
Christian Kirk, Houston Texans
Kirk looks to be fully healthy, and while he didn't have a huge game in Week 9, he did see eight targets. He caught four passes for 26 yards, but the potential for bigger games is definitely there. We have seen him be a viable fantasy option out of the slot, and he could become that in Houston over the back half of the year.