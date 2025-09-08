Brock Bowers And 4 Other NFL Week 1 Injury Updates
Opening weekend of the NFL season has come and gone, and teams around the league will already have adjustments due to injury. Injuries are a year-round concern for NFL teams, but the notion is amplified so early into the season. Entering Week 2 of the regular season, here are some notable injuries from Week 1.
Xavier Worthy - Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Worthy exited the Kansas City Chiefs’ opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers in just the first quarter. The second-year wideout collided with veteran tight end Travis Kelce on a crossing route and was taken to the locker room for further examination.
According to Ian Rapoport, tests revealed Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder from the collision. Worthy is still undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, but the Chiefs are hopeful he can return with the support of a shoulder brace.
Should Worthy miss time, he’ll be a reserve stash for fantasy managers as he rehabs his shoulder. He entered the season ranked as WR23 in PPR leagues.
Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers was forced out of the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. Bowers suffered a hit to the knee and was sidelined for the game’s final minutes. Prior to his injury, he posted a team-high 103 receiving yards on five catches.
According to Tom Pelissero, Bowers was checked out by trainers, but suffered no major setback. The second-year tight end will suit up versus the Chargers on Sep. 15.
With an imminent return, Bowers remains a must-start in fantasy given his immense volume in the Raiders offense. His production shouldn’t see any change with just a minor knee injury.
George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle left the San Francisco 49ers’ season opener versus the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter. Following examination, Kittle was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a hamstring issue, posting four catches for 25 yards and a score leading up to his injury.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t have an update on Kittle’s status following San Francisco’s 17-13 win over Seattle. The All-Pro tight end will undergo an MRI on Monday.
Kittle could miss time, which could hurt his fantasy status for managers. Like Worthy, he could be a reserve stash for later in the season.
Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers’ suffered significant loss during Sunday’s win. Along with Kittle, wideout Juauan Jennings exited the contest versus Seattle with a shoulder injury.
There has been no update on Jennings’ status, as he’s also slated to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Should he miss time, Jennings could be a drop candidate, depending on the severity of his injury.
Drake London - Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London was forced out of Sunday’s opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of action. London landed on his right shoulder in the end zone and exited the game.
London was diagnosed with a shoulder sprain, avoiding serious injury to his AC Joint. He is currently listed as “day-to-day”, but could suit up against the Minnesota Vikings next week.
London could slide to the bench for fantasy managers should he miss Sunday’s game, but there is no long-term concern for the star wideout.