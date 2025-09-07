Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy to Miss Time With Injury After Collision With Travis Kelce
After colliding with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce in the team's season opener vs. the Chargers in Brazil on Friday night, Kansas City wide receiver Xavier Worthy was determined to have suffered a dislocated shoulder, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.
There isn't a clear answer on when the Chiefs will expect to get Worthy back on the field, but Rapoport noted the "likely option" is for the receiver to brace his shoulder up and return sometime this season.
Worthy is still waiting for a second opinion and is still undergoing tests, so a return timeline will be set after those are complete. Surgery is still an option for the receiver, too.
The injury occurred in the first quarter of Friday's 27-21 loss to the Chargers. Worthy was quickly ruled questionable to return, then was determined out for the contest.
Worthy's injury comes at a bad time for the Chiefs as they're already without two receivers. Rashee Rice is beginning the season on a six-game suspension after he entered a guilty plea to two felony charges last month stemming from a March 2024 multicar crash that left multiple people injured. Rookie Jalen Royals is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the season opener.