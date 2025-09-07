Raiders Get Positive Update on Brock Bowers After Leaving Game With Injury
Raiders standout tight end Brock Bowers was forced out of Sunday's matchup vs. the Patriots with a knee injury he seemingly suffered in the fourth quarter.
Bowers was tackled while running with the ball, then on the next play, he seemed to have some discomfort in his knee. He limped off the field and went into the medical tent for further evaluation.
An injury for Bowers would be a big blow to the Raiders' offense. Before leaving Sunday's contest, Bowers was leading the team with 103 yards on five receptions. At the end of the third quarter, the tight end had a 38-yard play.
In a good bit of news for the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network caught up with Bowers after the game, and he was confident that the injury would not be an issue moving forward.
We’ll see how Bowers moves through practice this week, but it’s clearly a good sign that he doesn’t seem concerned after his early exit.