Chris Godwin Will Test Leg During the Bye Week
This is not the breaking news that some want to hear. Unfortunately, Chris Godwin is still not ready to return from a fibula issue stemming from his ankle injury suffered last season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver played in Week 4 and 5. He looked not quite NFL ready and at leats a step or two slow.
On the bright side, Mike Evans could still return before the end of the season. The question is can Godwin come back remotely close to the form he had before his injury.
It is time to go digging and see what is some of the latest on Godwin.
The Todd Bowles Update on Chris Godwin
When is an update not really an update? Honestly, it looks like this.
“I think that will be discussed at the end of the week,” Bowles said. “I think those guys will start doing some things this week depending on the progress they make.”
Bowles is referring to Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, and Luke Goedke. Things is probably alluding to activities on the way to practicing hopefully by next week. Keep in mind the Head Coach said could. Nothing is truly certain.
The original Godwin injury was similar to the Cam Skattebo injury (ankle). With all the injuries, Tampa Bay clearly needs help and the trade deadline will be here next Tuesday. As for Godwin, the hope is that he can return by Week 10 against New England.
All anyone has his hope because Bowles admits there is no clear timeline on Godwin. It is abundantly clear that Godwin needs to be 100% for practice to become a reality. Will that be after the bye week? That is anyone's guess.
Does Godwin Play In Week 10?
It remains the unknown. Tampa Bay had 17 players on the injury report and 10 did not practice at one point last week. Rest will help Godwin but reps of any kind will even more.
Based on what we have seen, it is possible but Tampa Bay cannot risk yet another setback. Like we mentioned above, Godwin has to be cleared first, work on a few things, then have a good week of practice.
That means a lot still has to happen for Godwin to play. The best thing to do is wait and see.