NFL Trade Deadline 2025: Date, Time, Targets, & Rules to Know
With Week 8 in the NFL having come and gone, we're officially approaching the halfway point in the 2025 football season—which means the trade deadline is also fast approaching.
While it may not be as high-flying as some of the other deal-laden days across professional sports (see: MLB, NBA), the NFL's trade deadline helps draw a line in the sand between teams that believe they're contenders and those already setting their sights on the offseason.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline.
What day is the 2025 NFL trade deadline?
The NFL's 2025 trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, following the conclusion of the Week 9 slate.
Back when the NFL season was 16 games, the trade deadline would come after Week 8, marking the true halfway point of the campaign. That remained the case until last year, when owners voted at the 2024 Annual League Meeting to move it to after Week 9.
This gives teams’ front offices and coaching staffs an extra week to determine whether they want to buy, sell, or stay put heading into the season’s stretch run.
What time is the 2025 NFL trade deadline?
All deals must be sent to the league office prior to 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4. This is in line with the league's typical daily transaction wire, which also closes at 4:00 p.m. ET.
NFL trade deadline rules to know
The regulations surrounding the NFL's trade deadline are pretty standard and straightforward. All transactions must be in the league's hands by the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline and, unlike some other sports, no trades can be made after said deadline.
Notably, in 2014, the Bengals and Browns had a deal in place that would have sent quarterback A.J. McCarron from Cincinnati to Cleveland in exchange for draft picks. However, the trade was vetoed by the NFL after the Browns failed to file the necessary paperwork with the league on time.
Notable players who could be traded at the 2025 NFL trade deadline
While it's unlikely to flip the league on its head, the 2025 NFL trade deadline could see some intriguing players swap teams. Here's a look at five of them:
DE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
While the Raiders have reportedly told Maxx Crosby that he won't be traded—and the defensive end has himself has said that he wants to remain in Las Vegas—it would only make sense for the 2-5 club to at least listen to offers for him. Crosby is one of the best defenders in the NFL, and a team closer to Super Bowl contention would dramatically improve by adding him to their front.
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
Breece Hall is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Jets as they sit at just 1-7 to begin the season. A talented runner who's on pace to log his first 1,000-yard NFL season, perhaps the Jets look to sell high on the former second-round pick as they build for the future—not the present.
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
After a holdout-filled offseason, Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals agreed to a re-worked contract in late August—though he's still set to hit free agency this coming spring. With Cincinnati sitting at just 3-5, it would make sense for them to sell off the remainder of his deal before losing him for nothing.
WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
Despite the Dolphins signing Jaylen Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension this past May, the wide receiver has reportedly garnered interest on the trade market. Given their 2-6 start to the year, it's possible Miami could move off the 26-year-old to begin their inevitable offseason fire sale.
LB Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals
Linebacker Logan Wilson requested a trade from the Bengals last week, according to ESPN's Ben Baby. The 29-year-old has seen his role reduced a bit this season in Cincinnati, and could potentially be had on the trade market for a team that deems him a fit.