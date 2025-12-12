CeeDee Lamb Clearing Concussion Protocol is Great News for the Cowboys and Fantasy Football Players

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football after hitting his head on the turf trying to make a touchdown catch. We found out today from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that, despite this being a scary-looking injury, those extra days of rest paid off, as Lamb has cleared the concussion protocol and is set to play on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. Being that it is the night game, it's great that we got confirmation of his expected return early, so we weren't scrambling or needlessly preparing for his absence.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has now cleared concussion protocol. He'll play Sunday night vs. Minnesota. https://t.co/5uqKDYy2xt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2025

WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

There is nothing to think about here. If you have Lamb, then you're starting him. No chance that anyone should bench Lamb during the fantasy football playoffs. Even with a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season, he is an auto-start every week. He should still be viewed as a high-end WR1 despite the matchup.

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

This is a massive upgrade for Prescott. Having his top wide receiver and one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in the lineup brings immeasurable value for him or any quarterback. He's going to need him in a matchup against a brutal Vikings' defense that is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. He should be considered a mid-level QB1 this week at home against Minnesota.

WR Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

If you picked up Flournoy on the waiver wire this week in hopes of starting him on Sunday night, you're out of luck. With Lamb back, Flournoy is not a usable fantasy option. He's far too risky to plug in against such a tough matchup in the fantasy football playoffs. In the seven weeks previous to Week 14, he has totaled just 85 yards combined. While he did catch two touchdowns during that span, he totaled 12 and two yards in those two games.

TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson was in line for an uptick in volume and production if Lamb missed time. He was hot early in the season when Lamb was sidelined with an ankle injury, but his production has since fallen off a cliff since he returned and was fully healthy.

