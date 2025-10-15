CeeDee Lamb May Return in Week 7, Affecting George Pickens' Fantasy Football Value

George Pickens through six games:



⭐️ 525 receiving yards (3rd most)

⭐️ 87.5 yards per game (4th most)

⭐️ 6 touchdowns (T-1 most)

⭐️ 120.5 PPR fantasy points (4th most)



Thank you, Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/maPNcq4uyK