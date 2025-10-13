CeeDee Lamb injury update opens door for Cowboys star to make Week 7 return
The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been playing at an elite level, despite absences from key playmakers like CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin in recent weeks.
Lamb has been out of action since suffering a high-ankle sprain just seven snaps into the team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.
In Lamb's absence, George Pickens has stepped up in a big way, but there is some exciting news for Cowboys Nation with Stephen Jones opening the door for a potential Lamb return in Week 7 against the division rival Washington Commanders.
MORE: Cowboys vs Commanders Week 7 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight home underdog
Lamb and Pickens have both shown they can be clear-cut No. 1 wide receivers, and fans have been clamoring for the two pass catchers to get back on the field together.
Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Monday afternoon and revealed Lamb "has a chance" to play on Sunday afternoon.
As a bonus, Jones included Turpin and first-round pick Tyler Booker as players who could also return to action against the Commanders.
MORE: Former NFL head coach roasts Cowboys' miserable defensive performance
If the Cowboys can return to full strength on offense, let's hope the defense can find a way to keep up. With the way Dallas' defense has been performing, the offense has to be near perfect to have a chance to win. Lamb will certainly help.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers
Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6
Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas
Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc