CeeDee Lamb injury update opens door for Cowboys star to make Week 7 return

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain, but COO Stephen Jones showed some optimism with a new injury update.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been playing at an elite level, despite absences from key playmakers like CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin in recent weeks.

Lamb has been out of action since suffering a high-ankle sprain just seven snaps into the team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

In Lamb's absence, George Pickens has stepped up in a big way, but there is some exciting news for Cowboys Nation with Stephen Jones opening the door for a potential Lamb return in Week 7 against the division rival Washington Commanders.

Lamb and Pickens have both shown they can be clear-cut No. 1 wide receivers, and fans have been clamoring for the two pass catchers to get back on the field together.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs with the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs with the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Monday afternoon and revealed Lamb "has a chance" to play on Sunday afternoon.

As a bonus, Jones included Turpin and first-round pick Tyler Booker as players who could also return to action against the Commanders.

If the Cowboys can return to full strength on offense, let's hope the defense can find a way to keep up. With the way Dallas' defense has been performing, the offense has to be near perfect to have a chance to win. Lamb will certainly help.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

